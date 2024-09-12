Do you know Vijay Varma was dropped from Sacred Games? Actor breaks his silence

Last minute change

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Vijay looked back at his career, revealing he has offers until about post Gully Boy.

“Casting directors did believe in me, but I was not given a chance for a long, long time. In some auditions, I was on the waitlist, in top five, top two and then I was locked and then I was dropped! I was locked in Sacred Games, I did my costume measurements and then I got dropped. Stuff like that has happened, but some part of me kept the faith and belief. Work started coming in after Gully Boy, but I think I was so starved for work, that I took a lot of it after the film," Vijay said.

He also shared that he felt that he was getting typecast with negative roles after working with Alia Bhatt on Darlings. And credits Sujoy Ghosh (Jaane Jaan), Homi Adajania (Murder Mubarak) and Anubhav Sinha (IC 814) for helping him break the shell.

"A part of me wanted to break it but I couldn’t possibly do it myself. I found great support in filmmakers, who said they had seen me like that and wanted to offer me something new… The industry works in mysterious ways, when they see potential in you, they also want to give you the chance to tap on the other side of you. I didn’t break any stereotypes, because I didn’t make any stereotypes. They made it, they broke it,” he added.

About Sacred Games

Netflix’s first Indian original featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Neeraj Kabi, Aamir Bashir, and Pankaj Tripathi. It was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. It can be described as a cat-and-mouse thriller about a weathered cop trying to find a powerful gangster, and save the city. The first season opened to a great response, however, the second season, which released in 2019, was met with a mixed response. There is no news whether the show will be revived for another season or not.