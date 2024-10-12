Elvish Yadav spotted with Hardik Pandya's ex Natasa Stankovic; internet can't stop cracking jokes on 'systum'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner had a surprise for his fans on Friday night when he was spotted out and about in Mumbai with model Natasa Stankovic. Natasa, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has recently separated from Hardik, and has been spotted in public rarely since then. The two of them together going out for dinner got tongues wagging immediately. (Also read: Natasa Stankovic shares post on ‘getting a new name’ after separation from Hardik Pandya) Elvish Yadav and Natasa Stankovic spotted at a mall in Mumbai on Friday evening(Instagram/viralbhayani)

Elvish Yadav, Natasa spotted together

In a video shared by a paparazzo on social media, Elvish and Natasa are both seen exiting a car outside a mall in Mumbai. They then enter the premises separately but immediately after each other. At one point, Elvish even appears to stop and turn around to check if Natasa is following him or not.

What social media has to say

The video elicited mixed reactions from social media users. While many were not too happy with this new 'pairing', others 'showered blessings'. One comment on Instagram read, "Unexpected surprise." Another said, "Elvish's aura." One fan wrote, "NGL they kinda look cute." On the other hand, one user ranted, "Made for each other, both very negative-looking people." There were quite a few jokes on 'systum', the catchphrase used by Elvish, in the comments as well.

Some commenters claimed that the duo was not out on a dinner date as had been projected but to promote their new song together. "They are only meeting for song promotion. Don't spread fake news," wrote one.

Elvish Yadav is a controversial YouTuber with several run-ins with the law. He shot to fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, on which he was the eventual winner. He has become one of the most high-profile social media influencers in India since. Natasa is a former actor and dancer who was married to cricketer Hardik Pandya from 2020-24. They have a son together. Earlier this year, they announced their separation. Both have been rumoured to date other people since then.