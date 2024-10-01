Natasa Stankovic sizzles in the best bikinis during beach vacation in Goa; shares glimpse of her holiday diet. See pics

Natasa Stankovic transformed her recent vacation into an impromptu fashion show; she has shared a look at her recent outing on Instagram. The Serbian actor and model, who has been in news for her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya after years of marriage, also shared a bunch of photos and videos of her pool day. She also took a dip in the pool in a sultry white bikini set paired with black sunglasses. Also read | Natasa Stankovic's sultry green ‘revenge dress' post split from Hardik Pandya is pure fashion goals: Pics Natasa Stankovic shared a bunch of bikini photos and videos on Instagram.

Natasa's style commands attention in vacation pics

She spent some time poolside at a villa in Goa and documented not only her vacation looks but also the food she's been indulging in during her getaway.

Natasa shared a collection of sizzling vacation pics on Instagram on Tuesday – she posed for a selfie in a green bikini, and also shared some candid shots of her chilling by the pool in a black bikini and white beach coverup. Natasa sported white and black swimwear in some of the underwater photos and videos of herself that she posted.

Check out all the pictures and videos:

Natasa shares glimpse of Goa holiday

Without revealing the destination to her followers, Natasa simply added a mermaid and blue heart emojis to her caption. She also tagged her friend, fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex, in one of the pictures she posted on Instagram Stories. He also shared a bunch of photos of their Goa accommodation on Instagram Stories.

While most of the photos captured Natasa posing in her chic swimsuits, others emphasised on her having the best time at her Goa villa. A few images even showed the meals she had – from plate full of fruits to ice cream in bed. "So elegant," read a comment on her post. Another said, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like wow."