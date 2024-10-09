Elvish Yadav joins Rannvijay Singha in Roadies XX as new gang leader. Watch

Rannvijay Singha is set to make his comeback to the Roadies franchise after a three-year absence. The VJ-actor also introduced the new gang leader of Roadies XX on the show. Rannvijay shared pictures with Elvish Yadav on his Instagram to introduce him as a new addition to the reality series. (Also read: Rannvijay Singha returns as host of Roadies season 20: 'It's an emotion for me, my comfort zone. I’m home') Elvish Yadav was welcomed by Rannvijay Singha on Roadies XX as the new gang leader.

Elvish Yadav joins Rannvijay Singha in Roadies XX

Rannvijay shared multiple pictures with Elvish where they can be seen embracing and holding hands.

He captioned his post as, “Welcome to #roadiesxx @elvish_yadav ! You might be new to #roadies but challenges toh tum roz paar karte ho (You overcome challenges everyday) ! With you in the mix everything can be unexpected and nothing can be predicted. Best of luck for this new journey!”

While reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Haven't watch any season of Roadies yet but now going to watch it only for Elvish (heart and heart-shaped-eye emoji).” Another fan wrote, “We're excited for it Elvish (heart emojis).” A fan also commented, “Prince always best gang leader in all seasons, the legendary gang leader (stars, heart and smiling emojis).”

About Rannvijay Singh

Rannvijay was a part of MTV Roadies from 2004 to 2020, earlier as a gang leader and then as a host. He also hosted reality shows such as MTV Stuntmania, MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Scooty Pep Diva and MTV Troll Police.

Elvish Yadav's streaming and music career

Elvish is an Indian YouTuber, streamer and singer from Wazirabad, a village located in Gurugram, India. He shot to fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is also known for featuring in music videos such as Hum Toh Deewane, Bolero and Rao Sahab Rollin'.

Rhea Chakraborty in Roadies XX

Apart from Elvish, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty will also be seen as gang leaders in Roadies XX. While welcoming Rhea, Rannvijay shared pictures with her on his Instagram post. While praising her, he wrote, “She is back to defend the title, the reigning Champ. A true warrior of the modern era. Have seen you grow up since u were 17.. and you are unstoppable.. welcome to #roadiesxx @rhea_chakraborty (muscles, star and blast emojis).”