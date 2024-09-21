Rannvijay Singha returns as host of Roadies season 20: 'It's an emotion for me, my comfort zone. I’m home'

The OG Roadie is back! Rannvijay Singha, who rose to fame as a contestant and later became a host on MTV Roadies, is returning to the show. He will be taking on the hosting duties for the upcoming 20th season of the youth-based reality show. Also read: Rannvijay Singha shares throwback pics from final day of Roadies 1: ‘Hrithik Roshan gave us the keys to our Karizmas’ Rannvijay Singha won the first season of Roadies.

Back to the roots

A promo announcing his return as the host was released on Friday. In the promo, Rannvijay is seen making a dramatic entry on a bike, wearing a stylish leather jacket. He is seen entering a stadium with the crowd cheering for him and chanting his name. At that point, he turns to the camera and asks, “Roadie banega tu? (So, will you become a Roadie?)”

Homecoming for Rannvijay

Rannvijay is excited to be back to the show where he started his journey.

Elated about the new season, Rannvijay said in a statement, "Roadies isn't just a show—it's an emotion for me it’s my comfort zone, I’m home. For two decades, it's been fueled by the relentless passion, grit, and dreams of millions. It's more than just a platform; it's a rite of passage for an entire generation”.

“Personally, it's a symbol of everything the youth of this country stand for—courage, ambition, and resilience. I'm grateful that I have been part of this extraordinary legacy. As we embark on this new chapter with Roadies Double Cross, I can't wait to feel that unmatched adrenaline again alongside the dreamers who live for this journey,” he added.

About the new season

The makers are planning to take the 20th season to a whole new level. The season will be all about betrayal—Dhoke pe Dhoka at every turn. As per makers, trust will be challenged, alliances will be tested, and everything will be fair in this all-out war.

The auditions will be held in Delhi on October 13, Chandigarh on October 15, Hyderabad on October 18, and Pune on October 20.

About Rannvijay

Rannvijay won the first season of MTV Roadies in 2003. He went on to host 12 more seasons all the way till 2021, before hanging his boots from the show. Rannvijay also hosted MTV Splitsvilla from its inception all the way to 2021. He then hosted Shark Tank India in 2021-22. Rannvijay made his Bollywood debut with Toss: A Flip of Destiny in 2009. His most popular turn as an actor was in the two seasons of Netflix India's campus caper show Mismatched.