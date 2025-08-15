Fans of Roadies & Splitsvilla? Get your fix with these ultra-competitive OTT shows

People and kalesh are a combination that go hand-in-hand. Growing up watching Hindi shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, Gen Z now has new variations of the very gems we know and love. The best part about it? The panga, which includes fights, drama, and revenge, is certainly a highlight! While the original shows are still very much alive and have new variations, the latest addition to the market is Loventure, featuring Mr. Faisu and Shefali Bagga from Bigg Boss 13. All of these shows and more have become a guilty pleasure watch for both the millennials as well as Gen Z, thus bringing two generations together, and it is something that seems possible thanks to your OTTplay Premium subscription. Splitsvilla; Roadies

Representing the live examples of Panga – JioHotstar edition

Remember the brothers Raghu and Ram fighting the contestants? Comments such as 'Aye, tu toh Roadie hai' used to hurt people's pride until the show became mainstream and stars like Ayushmann Khurrana emerged, even though he was labelled a 'Roadie'. Now, this guilty pleasure watch brings generations together.

What started off as a show filled with juicy content where couples come together on a retreat but could leave either single or with a completely new partner altogether continues to attract eyeballs, only this time in secret. Splitsvilla continues to top people's guilty pleasure watch even today.

The latest to be added to the list is Faissal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu and Shefali Bagga's newly released show, Loventure. Combining Roadies and Splitsvilla, Loventure is quite the trip for the couples involved as well as the viewers.

Elvish Yadav introduced a new show, Adda Extreme Battle, and it instantly found fans! Challenges that appear fun but could become intense any minute are what every Indian lives to see, and Adda Extreme Battle brings that to life!

After tempting viewers across the globe, India found its own version of Temptation Island. Named Temptation Island India, this reality show, hosted by Mouni Roy, instantly became a guilty pleasure watch. Do you even need to know why? After watching just one episode, you will clearly understand what we mean!