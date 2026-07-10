Farah Khan says hosting Lock Upp is ‘more complex’ than Bigg Boss; here's why

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is currently hosting Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 alongside actor Riteish Deshmukh. While both have previous experience hosting reality shows, Farah, having stepped in for Salman Khan on Bigg Boss several times and Riteish, earning praise for hosting Bigg Boss Marathi, the filmmaker believes Lock Upp presents a very different challenge. In a recent interview with Screen, Farah opened up about how the format of Lock Upp differs from Bigg Boss, why she finds it more emotionally demanding, and what it is like sharing hosting duties with Riteish.

Farah Khan on how Lock Upp differs from Bigg Boss

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting Lock Upp Season 2.

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Speaking about the biggest difference between the two reality shows, Farah said that although the role of a host remains largely the same, the emotional nature of Lock Upp makes it more complex. She said, "While the job is the same, Lock Upp is a little more complex because there are very sensitive secrets the contestants choose to reveal. Bigg Boss is all about fighting, which we enjoy, but this show is about redemption, and this week the audience will see a change in terms of villains becoming the heroes, and those you couldn't stand, suddenly you will start liking them."

Farah also spoke about working alongside Riteish Deshmukh and said their long-standing friendship has made hosting together an enjoyable experience. She said, "If you get along with your co-host, it can be wonderful. Riteish and I have such a long-standing relationship. He has been a part of my brother's movies. He is someone I really love, and I have seen him host Bigg Boss Marathi. He is fabulous. There is no ego involved, so we are enjoying the company. On other days, while we shoot separately, we have a pact. After every day of shooting, we call each other and share what happened on the show. So we are clued in too. We have a good synergy, and I like it if we have different points of view. That also adds to the excitement."

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{{^usCountry}} Riteish received widespread appreciation for his hosting in Seasons 5 and 6 of Bigg Boss Marathi. Farah, meanwhile, has previously hosted several weekend episodes of Bigg Boss whenever Salman Khan was unavailable due to his film commitments. Her direct, straightforward style of interacting with contestants has often been praised by viewers. The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. About Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riteish received widespread appreciation for his hosting in Seasons 5 and 6 of Bigg Boss Marathi. Farah, meanwhile, has previously hosted several weekend episodes of Bigg Boss whenever Salman Khan was unavailable due to his film commitments. Her direct, straightforward style of interacting with contestants has often been praised by viewers. The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. About Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa places 15 celebrities inside a high-pressure jail, where they are cut off from the outside world and must survive by completing challenging tasks, forming alliances and making difficult decisions. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Varun Yadav, Pamala Serena, Sufi Motiwala, Sunita Ahuja, Akanksha Chamola, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat and others. New episodes stream on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.