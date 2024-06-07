Farida Jalal says people shouldn't be mean to Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal: 'Maybe that's her capacity'

Farida Jalal is known for playing versatile roles in many films and television shows. The veteran actor was recently seen in a crucial role in Heeramandi. Farida, in an interview with India Today, she reacted to the criticism faced by co-star Sharmin Segal over her performance in the series. (Also read: Richa Chadha defends Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling for her performance) Farida Jalal has reacted to Sharmin Segal getting trolled for her performance in Heeramandi.

Farida Jalal says Sharmin Segal did her best in Heeramandi

The Heeramandi actor, during her interaction, expressed her views over Sharmin being trolled. “I know, I am not happy about this. Be kind. What her capacity as an actor is, she has done her best. I don’t feel the character needs to be very boisterous and loud, the role was not like that.” She further said, “What were you expecting? Yes, what you thought you needed… It’s ok, why should we be mean to the girl? Be kind, maybe that’s her capacity, just that much. I don’t think the real role was boisterous, it wasn’t. She is a shayara, she falls in love with my bacchha (Taha Shah’s character) and that’s it.”

Heeramandi team defends Sharmin Segal

For the unversed, Sharmin faced criticism from a section of cinephiles who were disappointed by her performance in Heeramandi. The actor was called ‘expressionless’ and wrong choice for the role. Many social emdia users also pointed out that Aditi instead of Sharmin should have played Alamzeb. Aditi, in interview with Puja Talwar was asked if it's unfair to pick on Sharmin over her performance. The actor replied, “100%. It's horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don't. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that. I don't know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other.” Richa Chadha and Shekhar Suman also came in support of the actor. While Adhyayan Suman took a neutral position and said it's important to accept any sort of reality and not live in a bubble. While interacting with Bollywood Hungama he adviced Sharmin to come forward and speak to people for the feedback.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi's title is derived from the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore (present-day Pakistan) in pre-partition India. The story is set in the backdrop of Indian independence revolution of the 1920s-1940s amid the power tussle between courtesans of Lahore, Nawabs and British officers. The epic series is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut. It also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan and others in crucial roles.

Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix. The show has been officially renewed for the second season.