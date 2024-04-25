 Farida Jalal makes rare public appearance at Heeramandi premiere, fans call her ‘Bollywood ki nani’ | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farida Jalal makes rare public appearance at Heeramandi premiere, fans call her ‘Bollywood ki nani’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 25, 2024 10:54 AM IST

Farida Jalal will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Her role in the Netflix series has not been revealed yet.

Veteran actor Farida Jalal was spotted after a long time at an event on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. She attended the premiere of her new series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Farida also stars in the show, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (Also read: Ayesha Takia makes rare appearance with son at airport. Watch video)

Farida Jalal will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.
Farida Jalal will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Farida Jalal at Heeramandi premiere

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor wore a pristine white suit for the event and blushed as the paparazzi asked her to pose for the cameras. She was helped across the red carpet by a man as she turned back and greeted the paparazzi.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Fans of the veteran actor (75) were happy to see her again. “My favourite, inki acting to Kamaal ki hoti hai (her acting is always good),” wrote a fan. “Tabhi to kahte h old is gold (This is why they say old is gold),” wrote another. “Kitni khubsurat hai aaj bhi (She's so pretty even today).” Other fans remembered her role as 'Jiya ki Nani' in the TV show Shararat.

Farida role in Heeramandi has not been revealed yet. A short glimpse from the trailer showed her looking regal in a beautiful outfit, shocked at having heard some bad news on the telephone. The Netflix series also stars actors Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. It tells the stories of a few courtesans in pre-Independence India.

What's next for Farida Jalal?

Farida recently also signed on to Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle. "Farida ji takes up fewer projects nowadays due to her age and because she's selective about the work she does," said a source to HT City, adding, "However, she was on board when she heard the script and found it to be a family entertainer. She has maintained one thing all these years - she always stars in films that a family can sit and watch together, right from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) to Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)."

In 2019, Farida told HT in an interview that she rarely finds any roles worth taking up. "I have much more to give, much more to do before I say goodbye. My potential is yet to be tapped. People should think beyond stereotyping me in similar characters. It’s disheartening and painful that they can’t think beyond certain roles for me,” she had said.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Farida Jalal makes rare public appearance at Heeramandi premiere, fans call her ‘Bollywood ki nani’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On