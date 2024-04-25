Farida Jalal makes rare public appearance at Heeramandi premiere, fans call her ‘Bollywood ki nani’

Veteran actor Farida Jalal was spotted after a long time at an event on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. She attended the premiere of her new series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Farida also stars in the show, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (Also read: Ayesha Takia makes rare appearance with son at airport. Watch video) Farida Jalal will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Farida Jalal at Heeramandi premiere

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor wore a pristine white suit for the event and blushed as the paparazzi asked her to pose for the cameras. She was helped across the red carpet by a man as she turned back and greeted the paparazzi.

Fans of the veteran actor (75) were happy to see her again. “My favourite, inki acting to Kamaal ki hoti hai (her acting is always good),” wrote a fan. “Tabhi to kahte h old is gold (This is why they say old is gold),” wrote another. “Kitni khubsurat hai aaj bhi (She's so pretty even today).” Other fans remembered her role as 'Jiya ki Nani' in the TV show Shararat.

Farida role in Heeramandi has not been revealed yet. A short glimpse from the trailer showed her looking regal in a beautiful outfit, shocked at having heard some bad news on the telephone. The Netflix series also stars actors Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. It tells the stories of a few courtesans in pre-Independence India.

What's next for Farida Jalal?

Farida recently also signed on to Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle. "Farida ji takes up fewer projects nowadays due to her age and because she's selective about the work she does," said a source to HT City, adding, "However, she was on board when she heard the script and found it to be a family entertainer. She has maintained one thing all these years - she always stars in films that a family can sit and watch together, right from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) to Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)."

In 2019, Farida told HT in an interview that she rarely finds any roles worth taking up. "I have much more to give, much more to do before I say goodbye. My potential is yet to be tapped. People should think beyond stereotyping me in similar characters. It’s disheartening and painful that they can’t think beyond certain roles for me,” she had said.