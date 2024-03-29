 Exclusive| Farida Jalal joins the cast of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle - Hindustan Times
Exclusive| Farida Jalal joins the cast of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle

ByRishabh Suri
Mar 29, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Veteran actor Farida Jalal plays a key role in the upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle, tell our sources.

Farida Jalal, 75, will be next seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, we've learnt. The veteran actor has already joined the cast of the comedy for the shoot in Mumbai. The film is the third instalment of the Welcome franchise.

"Farida ji takes up fewer projects nowadays due of her age and because she's selective about the work she does," says a source, adding, "However, she was on board when she heard the script and found it to be a family entertainer. She has maintained one thing all these years - she always stars in films that a family can sit and watch together, right from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) to Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts of a cast comprising comedy veterans, including actors Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Johnny Lever, along with actors Raveena Tandon, Jacqueliene Fernandez and Disha Patani.

Friday, March 29, 2024
