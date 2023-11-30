Farzi, Rana Naidu, Jubilee: IMDb announces 10 most popular web series of 2023, check full list here

IMDb released its list of top 10 most popular web-series to hit OTT platforms this year. Released between January 1 and November 6 this year, nine out of ten series in this list fall under the crime genre. The website based their list on the page views from the millions of visitors to the site from worldwide. Bhuvan Arora and Angira Dhar, who received the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Award this year, also have their titles in the list. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Vijay’s Leo, Rajinikanth’s Jailer make it to IMDb top 10 movies of 2023; see full list)

Shahid Kapoor, Venkatesh and Rana in stills from Farzi and Rana Naidu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#1 Farzi

Shahid Kapoor faced off Vijay Sethupathi in this edge-of-the-seat thriller that won hearts both for its storyline and performances. A small-time artist is propelled into notoriety when he begins making counterfeit notes in the Raj & DK Prime Video India series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Streaming on: Prime Video

#2 Guns & Gulaabs

A big city police officer and lovesick mechanic find themselves in a fix in the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj. Makers Raj and DK are thrilled to have not one but two of their titles make the list. “How thrilling to see both the series we released this year make the cut,” they say in a press note by IMDb, adding, “Both the series feature such distinct worlds, it’s quite something to have them both win.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Streaming on: Netflix

#3 The Night Manager

Remake of the 2016 English series, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome won hearts with their performances. The titular night manager, played by Aditya, finds himself embroiled in a weapons mafia after he witnesses the death of a young girl.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar

#4 Kohrra

One of the most disturbing titles in the list, the story of Kohrra takes place in a small town troubled by the murder of a new bridegroom. What follows is a police procedural that also delves into the lives of the policemen solving the case and the patriarchy that runs deep in this town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Streaming on: Netflix

#5 Asur 2

A forensic expert-turned-teacher leads a peaceful yet unsatisfied life with his family. But his life turns upside down when he joins hands with his mentor to catch a serial killer.

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#6 Rana Naidu

Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati left the audience split in this series filled to the brim with violence, expletives and sex. Venkatesh has, however, promised the audience that the second season will do its best to not offend anyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Streaming on: Netflix

#7 Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha plays a police officer investigating the deaths of women found in public restrooms while Vijay Varma plays a man loosely based on Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer who preyed on unsuspecting women.

Streaming on: Prime Video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#8 Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

The matriarch of a massive cartel in lawless lands opened a battle for succession. The heir will find themselves involved in the murky world of drugs and violence.

Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar

#9 Scoop

Harman Baweja made a comeback with this series that sees the shocking murder of a journalist which trusts a crime reporter (Karishma Tanna) into a world they did not foresee.

Streaming on: Netflix

#10 Jubilee

The only drama series on the list tells a poetic tale of a motley of characters who are willing to gamble it all in pursuit of love, ambition and passion.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON