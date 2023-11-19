Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif join parrots, pups and snakes at Isha Ambani's kids' bash

Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal threw a star-studded birthday bash for their twins Krishna and Aadiya on Saturday. Among those in attendance were Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar with kids and Shah Rukh Khan. Looking at the pictures from the bash, it seems it was a casual breezy theme for the guests. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan looks unfazed as Anant Ambani hands him a snake at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday bash. Watch Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Rasha Thadani, Meezaan Jafri and Alaviaa Jaaferi at Isha Ambani's kids' birthday party.

Bollywood celebs at Isha Ambani's kids' bash

Katrina Kaif, who is currently riding high on the success of Tiger 3, arrived for the party in an orange maxi dress and beige block heels. She posed for the paparazzi with a smile.

Kiara Advani arrived in a green floral dress for the bash. She was accompanied by her mom Genevieve Advani. Ananya Panday wore a beige ruffled short dress and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in a light blue shirt and white pants.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Katrina Kaif at Isha Ambani's kids' bash.

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with her kids and the Pandyas at the bash.

Inside pics from Isha Ambani's kids' bash

Meezaan Jafri with sister Alaviaa Jaaferi also attended the party and were twinning in sky blue. Alaviaa shared two pictures from the party on her Instagram Stories. One picture showed her and Rasha Thadani (Raveena Tandon's daughter) posing with big red parrots in one picture, while the other was of Meezaan playing with puppies at the fun bash. A video from the bash also showed Shah Rukh Khan posing with two snakes.

Shanaya Kapoor was also spotted posing for the paparazzi in an ice blue floral dress. She took to her Instagram Stories to share an inside glimpse of the party. She shared a picture of her relishing strawberry juice and captioned it, “Strawberry shotsss only.”

Shanaya Kapoor and Alaviaa Jaaferi share pics from the party.

Karan Johar attended the bash with his twins Roohi and Yash. He was in an oversized pink shirt and black pants. He kissed his daughter on her head as they posed together for the paparazzi. Arpita Khan Sharma also arrived with her kids, Ahil and Ayat. Among others were cricketers Hardik Pandya with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. Krunal Pandya was also present with son Kavir. Natasa Stankovic was in a vest and shorts paired with a shirt. Party regular Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also spotted.

