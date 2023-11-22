Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's list of 10 most popular Indian stars, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone follow

IMDb on Wednesday announced the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023, a unique list which is determined based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan, the IMDb No. 1 Indian star of 2023, appeared in two blockbusters (Pathaan and Jawan), generating unrivaled, worldwide fan interest this year. (Also Read: 2023 was the year of Shah Rukh Khan and the biggest comeback of all time. Here's how it happened) 2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan, and IMDb agrees

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone

Wamiqa Gabbi

Nayanthara

Tamannaah Bhatia

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sobhita Dhulipala

Akshay Kumar

Vijay Sethupathi

Alia on #2

Alia Bhatt ranked No. 2 for the second year in a row, starring in two big releases in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone. She also made her Met Gala debut earlier this year, while her 2022 film RRR went on to win an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Thanking her fans, Alia Bhatt said, “IMDb is the true representation of the audiences’ choices. I’ve always believed that they are the real kings and queens, and nothing is beyond them. I thank my audience for bringing me to the position that I am at. While I hope to continue entertaining them, I am filled with only love and gratitude. I also promise to keep working hard and bringing more inspiring stories and characters on screen.”

Wamiqa Gabbi on being #4

Wamiqa Gabbi, reflecting on her inclusion on the definitive IMDb Top 10 list for the first time, said, “This is my debut on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars list, and I am delighted! The fact that IMDb represents the sentiment of the global audience makes this even more special for me. From Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller Khufiya and Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama Jubilee, to the heartwarming web series Modern Love Chennai, and as well as the Punjabi film Kali Jotta, I’ve had a busy year working across genres and languages, and it makes me happy and grateful that my fans have appreciated that. I look forward to working with the same dedication on my upcoming projects and returning the love showered upon me.”

Nayanthara made her Hindi film debut in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan (No. 1), whereas Deepika Padukone (No. 3) also starred with Shah Rukh in Pathaan and Jawan. Padukone’s appearance on the chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8 with her husband Ranveer Singh also made headlines.

Tamannaah Bhatia (No. 6) worked across regions, languages, and platforms. She starred in streaming films Lust Stories 2, Jee Karda, and Aakhri Sach, starred in the theatrical release Bholaa Shankar, and made a cameo appearance in Jailer.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (No. 7) made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, and her movie The Buckingham Murders had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

Vijay Sethupathi (No. 10) made two debuts this year — his first Hindi film, Jawan, and his first Indian web series, Farzi.

