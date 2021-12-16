Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Web Series / Fawad Khan confirms role in Ms Marvel, says he had 'good fun' shooting for it
web series

Fawad Khan confirms role in Ms Marvel, says he had ‘good fun’ shooting for it

While Fawad Khan confirmed reports that he has been cast in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel, he did not divulge any further details. He said, however, that shooting for the show was a ‘wonderful experience’.
Fawad Khan will be seen in Ms Marvel, he confirmed.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan confirmed speculation that he will star in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms Marvel. While he did not give details about his role, he said that shooting for the show was ‘good fun’.

Ms Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teenager from Jersey City who is a fan of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. She struggles to fit in, until she gets superpowers of her own, including shape-shifting abilities, superhuman strength and speed.

In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad was asked if he was a part of Ms Marvel. “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves),” he said.

While Fawad did not divulge anything about his part, he talked about the experience of shooting for Ms Marvel. “It’s a wonderful experience, it was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time,” he said.

Playing the role of Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel is Iman Vellani. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Farhan Akhtar’s name has also been associated with the show but he gave a cryptic reply when asked to confirm the rumours. “Well, I have read that too, that’s all I can say,” he told Eastern Eye.

Ms Marvel, which is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2022. The show is created by Bisha K Ali.

