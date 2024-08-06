Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's show Barzakh pulled down from YouTube in Pakistan. Here’s why

Show off YouTube

The show was released on July 19 on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5. Now, the news of the show being pulled down from the video-sharing platform was shared by the makers on the official handle of Zindagi on Instagram.

In a statement, the makers confirmed that they are pulling down the six-episode series, while thanking the global audience for their 'unwavering support'.

“We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh - a show that was created to bring people together everywhere,” read the official statement shared on the Instagram handle of Zindagi.

It added, “But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support."

The show’s director Asim Abbasi also shared the statement on his handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “#barzakh Yes, the finale still airs tonight."

About the issue

The stir began when an episode showed Fawad M. Khan (essaying role of Saifullah) and Franco Giusti (essaying role of Lorenzo) nearly kissing. It led to a massive backlash towards the show, with some people calling for a boycott of the show for promoting LGBTQIA+ themes. At the time, Asim had tweeted, “With all due respect, if you find queer non-heteronormative storylines distasteful please do not watch my content."

About the show

The show revolves around a reclusive resort owner who invites his estranged children to his third wedding. However, his latest bride-to-be is believed to have died long ago. It traces the journey of the family as the reunion forces the family to not only face their demons but also confront them. The six-episode show explores themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma and gender inclusivity.

It also stars Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and Anika Zulfikar, among others.