From the lows of Sacred Games to highs of Paatal Lok and Rocket Boys: How Indian OTT broke the season 2 curse

The concept of the season in a TV show is inherently American. The British shows had a similar concept called series but were not always timely. American shows' seasons followed a pattern like clockwork. Indian shows relied on continuity. Seasonal breaks were unheard of. Then OTT arrived in the late 2010s and changed the game. (Also read: Kiran Rao says Indian OTT has seen 'a bubble burst': There was a golden age, but I am not sure where it goes from here) Paatal Lok 2 seems to have broken the curse that set on Indian OTT with Sacred Games 2.

As years passed, the first prestige shows returned with season 2, and the house of cards collapsed (no pun intended). Indian streaming had a season 2 problem (remember Sacred Games?) Year after year, tentpole shows lost their way as the subsequent seasons failed to match the quality of the first. But now, post-pandemic, a time has come when Indian storytellers are finally getting the hang of this format, perfecting the second season. Well, almost!

The season 2 problem

Sacred Games was one of the first big web series from India. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it was Netflix's first India original. The first series - helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane - was labelled the best Indian TV show ever. In 2019, the second season arrived, and the critics were aghast. Most agreed that the show wasn't bad but was far from the lofty standards set by the first season.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games, which earned him praise from audience and critics.

Vikramaditya Motwane, one of the directors, said, “I would have liked to have a full closure around the entire thing, a little bit more. I think season 2 was a bit rushed in terms of things from all sides. Those are the teething pains that you have when you think we have to have a second season within 12 months of the first season. That is the format. I know why they do it even if I am not completely in agreement with the entire process.”

Time, everyone felt, was the factor that played against Sacred Games, as it did against a few other early web series. In trying to replicate America's annual release formula, things were getting rushed, and hence, the quality was being compromised.

How the pandemic saved Indian OTT

Indian streaming was providing quality content even before the pandemic, but few shows were calling people back. The COVID-19 pandemic solved that problem inadvertently. As shoots stopped and the world stood still, writers did what they knew best—write. Scripts were fine-tuned and rewritten to perfection. Streaming platforms gave creators more time, and the makers used that time to ensure quality.

Ali Fazal in a still from Mirzapur.

The second season of Mirzapur was seen as an aberration. It arrived two years after season 1 and, in many ways, was an improvement. But soon, it became a pattern. Panchayat, The Family Man, Delhi Crime, Rocket Boys, and Gullak, all managed to give better second seasons. Almost all took their sweet time to arrive. The creators now knew that time was their ally, so season breaks became longer.

The road ahead

No show perhaps exemplifies the second season reversal on Indian OTT quite like Paatal Lok. The first season was a self-contained story, regarded as one of India's finest pieces of long-form storytelling. The second season surpassed it somehow. Was the era of prestige franchises finally here? It is perhaps too soon to say, but one thing should be noted: some platforms have begun to get it right. Prime Video has led this with successful second seasons of not just Paatal Lok but also Mirzapur, Hostel Daze, Bandish Bandits, The Family Man, and Mumbai Diaries. SonyLIV has followed suit with Rocket Boys and Gullak, among others.

Jaideep Ahlawat returned as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok season 2.

There are still times when second seasons do not match up to the finesse of season 1, with Made in Heaven and Scam being good examples. But that can always be excused for an individual show straying than a larger pattern.

Filmmakers say that since streaming content is still new to Indian storytelling, it is all a trial-and-error method involving a certain amount of unlearning. Pushkar, who has created the critically acclaimed Suzhal with wife Gayatri, says, "Long-form storytelling is something new to all of us. We are still trying to figure out what the cadence of writing is. We are used to a certain structure in cinema, and now we have to unlearn that and learn a new way of writing."