Exclusive: Gauahar Khan on pregnancy: Want to cherish this time despite being in the limelight
Mommy-to-be Gauahar Khan reveals how she was working non-stop in the first few months and why she would like to continue working as much as possible during pregnancy
Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar announced her pregnancy with an animated reel on social media on Tuesday. It was captioned, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”
The excited mother-to-be says she is looking forward to this phase of her life. Talking to us, she shares, “Zaid and I are both excited. Want to cherish this time despite being in the limelight. I want to keep things low key as possible but being a public figure, I wanted to put it out as well as take the blessings of people who have been with me. This will be a completely new journey for both of us and even I can’t put my finger on exactly how I am feeling. We are both happy.”
She reveals how she was working non-stop in her first three months and “was trying to figure things”. “I shot for an action show and I was so enthu that I even did a few stunts myself. I will be working through January as I have many live events so there will be a lot of travel. And I have things lined up till mid-February. People have already been telling me to not work so much. Maybe I will get calls for pregnant woman roles, if anyone needs a pregnant woman for the next five months,” she quips.
Khan admits that she has been working for 20 years and now though she might slow down a bit, “but I will keep working as I don’t think I would be able to do without work”.
Being a mum is an indescribable feeling says Khan, who feels she has some practice being around kids with her nieces and nephews. “I have felt like a mother to them and have been there for them in all possible ways so my feelings for my child will be multiple folds,” she ends.
