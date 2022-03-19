Home / Entertainment / Web Series / How much violence is too much violence on the web? Vishal Furia reacts
The Chhorii (2021) director feels that violence should be used in a narrative only if the script demands so, else it will lead to repulsion
Vishal Furia is currently working on Forensic starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte
Published on Mar 19, 2022 08:54 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

OTT platforms have grown in popularity as a result of its graphic content, with severe violence becoming a mainstay of crime thrillers and horror films. Take, for example, web series and films like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Betaal, Haseen Dillruba (2021), and, most recently, Love Hostel, which has been dubbed a gruesome and gory noir by many.

And, as the debate over web content censorship continues, the key question is now: How much violence is too much violence on OTT platforms? “On screen violence or suggestive violence is sometimes shown to incite extreme emotions from the audience,” says Vishal Furia, director of horror film Chhorii (2021) and co-director of web series Criminal Justice.

Talking about how violence is often used as a device to advance the narrative, he continues, “This incitement can evoke sympathy or hate depending on the way the story is told by the creator. In horror movies, violence is sometimes used as a strong device to tell the story.”

He shares, “In my film, Chhorii, pregnant women slayed their bellies, which was a metaphor for the evil of female infanticide.” Furia continues, “A skilled storyteller will always use violence effectively and self-censor his content. Violence without motive is just plain boring and evokes no emotions except repulsion.” 

