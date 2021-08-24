HT Exclusive Shoot | Roaming around freely now comes with gratitude: Anupria Goenka enjoys nostalgic walk in heart of Delhi

Actor Anupria Goenka was in Delhi just for one day, but that didn’t stop her from enjoying a monsoon day out exclusively with HT City, which came infused with nostalgia and flashbacks of pleasant memories.

“I was quite nostalgic during the walk in the heart of the city. I haven’t really come to this side of town that much because we were earlier in South Delhi, and then we shifted to Gurugram. So, most of my childhood was in between Gurugram and Saket,” Goenka tells us while enjoying the light drizzle in the city.

And that’s why going on this walk turned out to be a special experience. “I’ve been to Delhi in the past, but only for a day or two, for a shoot or social event or wedding. At that point, you’re so engrossed that you hardly get to experience the city. Thanks to HT City, I was back on the streets.”

From roaming in the corridors of Connaught Place and exploring the historic side of the city at Jantar Mantar to going on a shopping spree in Janpath flea market and enjoying a bhutta in the rain, Goenka, 34, did things ‘dilli’ style, and relished it all.

“I saw CP after so long, and even Janpath. Delhi has a different vibe, and I actually felt it after such a long time of just being on the roads. It did take me back to my childhood. So, more than one particular memory, it was that feeling that came back, and a series of flashes,” says Goenka, who took off the mask just for the pictures, and took all the precautions during the photoshoot.

As she enjoyed the monsoon breeze in her hair, without fretting about the walk despite her shoe bite, she witnessed the “bada dil of dilliwalon ka” -- be it when someone from Janpath market offered her an umbrella, or when an autorickshaw driver let her enjoy the rain from his vehicle.

She says that the pandemic has made her more appreciative towards these experiences. “Like, having that bhutta, I relished it a lot more now. While we were just talking about the fact that the pandemic has changed everything, making us scared to do even simple things. But with that fear, there’s an amount of gratitude,” she states, adding, “I love that I could stand on that pillar and eat bhutta, which is something one would never ever do. So these are small experiences which I cherish now,” she shares.

The actor was in the capital for the shoot of her web show Asur 2. While she hasn’t been here for shoots much, the experience has always stayed with her.

“The people here are so chill. There’s a familiarity in the way they talk. Mumbai is a little more professional, but Delhi comes with a personal touch. That makes it interesting. When you’ve stayed in Mumbai for way too long, it takes a second to wire yourself into that space again, but it’s very warm,” admits Goenka, who’s now gone to Manali to continue the shoot.

