Hush Hush trailer: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan and their gang of rich ladies give max Big Little Lies vibes

The first trailer for Hush Hush, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming murder mystery is out. Giving maximum Big Little Lies vibes, it follows the lives of four very rich ladies, caught up in a murder plot. The series will be out on September 22. (Also read: Plan A Plan B trailer: Will Riteish Deshmukh’s divorce lawyer and Tamannaah Bhatia’s matchmaker attract or clash? Watch)

A powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra) get entangled in something sinister one night. Ishi seems to know more than she is letting on but nothing will make her speak the truth.

She goes to her friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka) to help her out but she seems to have secrets of her own. Tasked with uncovering the many mysteries is young cop Geeta, played by Karishma Tanna. Floating dead bodies appear, lip-gloss-wielding hands shake, people are slapped and lies upon lies are told.

The ‘landed on a murder plot on a fancy night out' is way too similar to HBO hit Big Little Lies to ignore. In the Emmy-winning show, five women witness/partake in a murder that is solved throughout the first season. In the meanwhile, worse secrets from their regular lives are also uncovered.

The 7-episode series is helmed by director Tanuja Chandra, who also double-hats as the executive producer. Kopal Naithani serves as director for two episodes and one episode has been directed by Ashish Pandey. The gripping story is by Shikhaa Sharma, who also serves as an executive producer and screenplay and additional stories by Ashish Mehta. National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo, Piku, Sardar Uddham Singh) has penned the dialogues. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, Hush Hush will be available to stream for prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories starting September 22.

Speaking about her streaming debut with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Hush Hush’, Juhi Chawla said, “I look forward to embarking upon a new journey in the rapidly growing digital space with Prime Video. The platform has revolutionized the art of storytelling with blockbuster originals that have captivated audiences across the country. The plot of Hush Hush grasped my attention, and I knew in an instant that this is a special project that I’d love to work on. I have always been an admirer of the extraordinary work that Abundantia Entertainment produces and it was special to collaborate with Vikram and his wonderful team. I’m delighted to work alongside such phenomenal actors such as Soha, Shahana Kritika, Karishma and Ayesha and I am certain that audiences will resonate with the show and continue to bestow their love upon the show and me as I begin this new chapter.”

Commenting on the upcoming series, Soha Ali Khan said, “Hush Hush deals with a stark set of aspects that women encounter in today’s day and age and am delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment to bring alive this stellar project. I had a wonderful time shooting with Juhi, Shahana, Kritika, Karishma, and Ayesha. Having a female-dominant environment brought in a sense of excitement and fun that will translate on screen for viewers to see. I’m certain that the audiences will be engrossed throughout the series and will relate to it.”

