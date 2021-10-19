I can quench my thirst by working on OTT: Tasneem Ali

Having done multiple daily soaps on TV, actor Tasneem Ali says now with OTT she is getting opportunity to divulge in various avatars.

“I will admit and give credit to daily soaps which is my training ground and prepared me for the best and the worst. But sometimes you start feeling that utna creative nahi ho raha hai. However, now, I can quench my thirst by working on OTT. Both have their own space but on web the attention is more on story, content and character sketch,” says the Kundali Bhagya, Kaleerein and Ghulaam actor.

The actor says in 2017 when she did her first web series Boygiri she was unaware that this space will become so big.

“This was much before OTT boom. When I was told that mobile pe ayeaga and people need to pay I was like why will someone pay to watch this! But it became so big. I did Your Honour, Paro, Bhaag Beaine Bhaag and Dil Hi to Hai. Recently, I played Pakistani handler’s wife in Mumbai Dairies 26/11 which was a small but impactful role and working with Nikhil Advani (director) was a delight,” she says.

With OTT, Tasneem got to drift from usual saas-bahu shades. “On TV I was playing sister, doctor, mother etc but here I am getting opportunity to break the shell. In Sanak Ek Junoon I went on a do a bold character which had various layers to her persona in negative zone. Initially I was skeptical doing bold scenes but as an actor I wanted to explore all kinds of characters and roles,” says Tasneem.

The Kaleerein star became an actor by chance. “I had done drama in school and college but never thought it will become a career. Later, I also did ads and theatre. I got married very early and had two kids. My life drifted to a different zone and I got into teaching, video making, translating Hindi and English. But, after my mother passed away, I got into depression. Then out of the blue someone said why don’t you get back to ad or try TV! I did Savdhaan India followed by TV Ke Us Paar and since then it’s one after another,” she says.

The actor is in a happy zone now. “I am currently doing a short film and back to playing mother’s role with new show Kamna which I will be shooting in Bhopal,” she adds.

