Invincible Season 2 creator reveals iconic villain from comics to join the battle

Invincible fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season of the hit animated series, and now they have another reason to get excited.

Get ready for a thrilling multiverse-inspired storyline that expands the Invincible universe. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Robert Kirkman, the creator of the Invincible comic book series, recently revealed in an interview that one of Mark's greatest enemies from the comics will be introduced in Invincible season 2.

The first season of Invincible, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021, and received widespread acclaim from audiences.

The Prime original show stayed true to its comic book origins while adding depth to the characters and storyline. The unique blend of vibrant animation and intense gritty violence captivated viewers and contributed to the series' success.

With the highly anticipated second season on the horizon, fans are curious to see what lies ahead for Mark Grayson and his villainous father. Although the release of season 2 experienced delays due to the impact of COVID-19, Kirkman has finally shared some exciting details about the upcoming season.

During an interview with Inverse, Kirkman disclosed that a notorious villain from the comics would make an appearance in season 2.

He stated, "Some large or small aspect of Season 2 focuses on the Angstrom Levy character... He'll be a new villain that comes into the series. And if you've read the comics, you're aware of who he is and what his deal is. He's a villain that has access to multiple dimensions, and so it's another one of those dang multiverse things."

Angstrom Levy, a character from the Invincible comics, is set to make his debut on the animated series. Levy's storyline revolves around a horrific accident involving Invincible, which leaves him disfigured. Blaming Invincible for his misfortune, Levy vows to seek revenge using his multiversal powers.

The Invincible creator also mentioned that Levy's story would have a unique flavor compared to the comics, implying that the adaptation will put its own spin on the character.

“We do things in a different way [than the comics], so there’s a little bit of unique flavor to what we’re doing.”

Fans familiar with the comics will undoubtedly be thrilled by the inclusion of Angstrom Levy, as he is widely regarded as an intriguing and formidable foe for Invincible. The show's approach to the character will offer a fresh take on his narrative, providing a unique viewing experience for comic book enthusiasts. With the introduction of Levy, Invincible joins the growing trend of superhero projects exploring the concept of the multiverse.

In recent years, various projects such as the Spider-Verse films, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and most recently, The Flash, have embraced the multiverse theme.

While Kirkman did not reveal the extent of the multiverse's involvement in Invincible season 2, he hinted that it would be integrated into the story more organically, rather than merely serving as a collection of cameos.

“I wish I could say more specifically about it, but that time will come, and I’m very excited to get to that time because I hate answering questions in a very frustrating and vague way,” he stated.

