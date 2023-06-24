Dermot Mulroney's surprise exit from "The View" leaves viewers intrigued

Dermot Mulroney Leaves "The View" in a Symbolic Gesture of Support Dermot Mulroney arrives at the premiere of "Secret Invasion," Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dermot Mulroney, the renowned actor, surprised viewers of "The View" with an unexpected exit during his appearance on the show. Following a lively discussion about his extensive career spanning over a decade and his recent role in Marvel's "Secret Invasion," Mulroney, 59, bid a friendly farewell to the panelists.

During his time on the daytime show, Mulroney shared insights into his Hollywood journey, a recent family trip, and his involvement in notable projects like "My Best Friend's Wedding," "The Wedding Date," and the '80s TV adaptation of "Fame," in which his "Secret Invasion" co-star Don Cheadle also made an appearance.

As the conversation neared its end and co-host Joy Behar prepared to cut to commercial, Mulroney politely interjected with a symbolic gesture.

The Wedding Date star expressed his support and solidarity with the show's writers by stating, "Sorry, first [before we go to break] I want to do this symbolically — in support and solidarity with the writers, I'm gonna walk off your show. Love you."

With that, the 59-year-old actor promptly rose from his seat, bidding farewell to the hosts and announcing, "I'll see you on the picket lines." His departure was met with surprise and curiosity from both the panelists and the audience.

Before his unexpected exit, Mulroney shared his strong motivation to remain in the industry since his early days in Hollywood at the age of 22. He attributed his unwavering work ethic to his father, acknowledging the influence of his dad's example. Mulroney emphasized his dedication to his craft, stating, "I work my tail off. I love it." He expressed gratitude for the opportunities that have come his way, acknowledging the support and generosity he has received throughout his career.

The Shameless star also offered a glimpse into his upcoming Marvel series, teasing that most of his scenes in "Secret Invasion" involve his co-stars Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson. Reflecting on his experience working with Cheadle during their early days on "Fame," Mulroney recalled witnessing Cheadle's remarkable talent, describing a memorable mid-air balletic move. He humorously mentioned that he had recently received a text from Cheadle about the anecdote the night before, adding, "So he knows I'm on to him." Mulroney jokingly acknowledged the challenge of finding footage from their time on "Fame" due to MGM's ownership rights.

In a previous interview, Mulroney had reflected on his latest role in "Scream VI," expressing his excitement at being included in a cast of talented up-and-coming actors such as Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. He humorously remarked on feeling like part of the "popular crowd" and being invited to hang out with them, emphasizing the positive experience he had on set.

"The View" continues to air on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.