Arctic Monkeys' Glastonbury set criticized as disappointing, ‘Just play your belters!’ fans urge for more hits

Arctic Monkeys' Glastonbury Headline Set Draws Mixed Reactions from Crowds and Viewers Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys. (Image Credit: Jonny Weeks/The Guardian)

Arctic Monkeys took to the stage as the headline act at Glastonbury on Friday (23 June), prompting a diverse range of responses from both the live audience and viewers at home.

Concerns had initially arisen about lead singer Alex Turner's ability to perform after he fell ill with laryngitis earlier in the week. However, Glastonbury co-founder Emily Eavis assured fans at the last minute that Turner was well enough to proceed with the performance.

Having canceled a gig in Dublin earlier in the week, the confirmation that the band's headline slot was still on came as a relief to fans.

On the night, some attendees expressed disappointment at the absence of songs from Arctic Monkeys' earlier albums, such as "Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not" and "Favourite Worst Nightmare." This marked their third time headlining the iconic music festival, following their previous headline slots in 2007 and 2013.

Disgruntled fans took to Twitter to voice their discontent, with one writing, "Alex Turner just off the stage after butchering what could have been an iconic Glasto performance."

Some even shared clips of fans yawning in the crowd.

Another fan commented, "I don't know why Alex Turner is singing like that, but honestly kids, Arctic Monkeys used to be good," accompanying the statement with a photo of the band from their early days.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher chimed in, stating, "Don't play your new stuff at Glastonbury, Arctic Monkeys. Just play your belters!!!!!!"

Longtime Arctic Monkeys fan Ian Scott, 58, who attended the show with his two children, expressed his disappointment to The Guardian with the band's recent musical direction.

“The old stuff-everyone loved it. I don’t mind some of the slower stuff but when it’s live it’s different. It makes it harder to sing with him.”

His son, Angus, added, "They have lost a lot of love with the last two albums – they're totally different albums."

However, there were also staunch defenders of the band amidst the criticism.

One Twitter user wrote, "Arctic Monkeys are quality. Turner is obviously playing some stage character, and people get wound up by it."

Another comment read, "Folk have some strange obsession with nostalgia, so they think they all should be singing about chippys and bouncers still. And they don't, so assume it's s***."

The Independent's critic, who was present at the performance, awarded the set a five-star rating, stating, "Turner is in strong voice, with no sign of the laryngitis that forced them to cancel a midweek show in Dublin and threatened, until the last minute, to derail tonight's set. Crowd members agitating for 'I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor' get their wish, and Turner, who now looks feral, seems determined to deliver an all-time performance. Closer 'R U Mine' delivers – a showcase for the rhythm section that has always made Arctic Monkeys one of the most effective live rock bands on the planet."

ALSO READ| Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One’ set to conquer box office with $90M opening

Other reviews offered a more mixed assessment, with The Guardian giving the performance three stars. The review noted, "There are moments that feel like lulls, when the audience loses interest and starts drifting elsewhere." The Times also awarded the headline set three stars, describing the band as "more stylish than explosive" on the night.

Arctic Monkeys had previously headlined Glastonbury in 2007 and 2013. This year's other notable acts on the Pyramid Stage included Guns N' Roses and Sir Elton John, ensuring a diverse lineup for festival-goers to enjoy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON