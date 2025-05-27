Ishaan Khatter shares sweetest reaction of a fan's wheelchair-bound grandmom while watching The Royals

Netflix's latest show, The Royals, may have generated a polarising reaction from the audience. However, Ishaan Khatter is enjoying all the love he is receiving for his role. The actor's portrayal of Maharaj Aviraaj Singh, the eldest son of the royal family of Morpur, seems to have struck a chord with his fans on social media. Ishaan recently shared a heartwarming message from a fan which instantly caught the Internet's attention. Ishaan Khatter in a still from The Royals

Ishaan shares heartwarming message from a fan

Ishaan took to his Instagram stories and shared a sweet message from a fan, which read, "Saw you in Royals. My wheelchair-bound grandma stood up just to kiss the screen. That’s the power you hold."

The message warmed Ishaan's heart as he replied, "Okay, I’ve been receiving the sweetest messages for 3 weeks now but this is just one of the sweetest things I’ve read god bless her and thank you for the love hope you enjoyed."

Ishaan also acknowledged all the others who have appreciated his performance as he further wrote, “And to everyone sending messages, I love you all.”

A screen grab from Ishaan Khatter's Instagram stories.

About The Royals

A review by Hindustan Times read, “What separates The Royals from run-of-the-mill shows is how seriously it takes itself and its protagonists despite the frivolity of all. Yes, there is banter and on-the-nose jokes on royalty and the corporate world. But the story knows that these are living, breathing human beings, and it allows them to grow as such. It helps that Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar bring out their A-game as well. Ishaan is very much likeable as the a**hole maharaja and even more likeable when his character discovers his flaws. In the emotional scenes, he knocks it out of the park.”

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals is a romantic comedy that follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India. The series stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, and Sakshi Tanwar, among others. It released on May 9 on Netflix.