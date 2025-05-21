The Royals director responds to criticism of show, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's ‘absent’ chemistry: I'll try better

As soon as The Royals dropped on Netflix, the series became the topic of discussion among the audience. While some liked the show, many have come forward to express their disappointment, especially about the chemistry between lead actors Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's chemistry in The Royals has been panned by the audience on social media.

(Also read: Netflix compares Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals to Bridgerton; angry fans say ‘don’t you dare')

In a recent interview with India Today, the show's director, Priyanka Ghose, opened up about the reviews she got about the lead pair and what she thought about the rest of the cast.

‘I will try better next time’

"With Bhumi’s casting by Netflix, I was actually very open to the idea of trying this new pairing. They are both such powerful actors, and I was excited to see them embody glamorous roles, which goes against both of their works so far. If it didn’t work for some people, I will try better next time. But there are also people who enjoyed the show and their chemistry. It’s crazy how polarised the feedback has been," Priyanka said.

On Zeenat Aman's cameo

While the audience wanted more of Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman's screentime in the show, Priyanka clarified that she was always meant to have a special appearance. “It was never meant to be a full track. Whenever we have legendary superstars making cameo appearances, we crave more, and the same happened with Zeenat ma’am. As much as I would have loved, the script had only those many scenes."

About The Royals

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals is a romantic comedy that follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India. The series stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, and Sakshi Tanwar, among others. It released on May 9 on Netflix.