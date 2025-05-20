Netflix compares Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals to Bridgerton; angry fans say ‘don’t you dare'

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s show The Royals premiered on Netflix on May 9. The series received a mixed response upon release. While some fans couldn’t stop gushing over Ishaan’s performance, others criticised Bhumi’s portrayal. Now, Netflix has given internet users another reason to be upset by comparing the series to the popular American show Bridgerton. (Also Read: 'Royal families are not poor!': Netflix's The Royals called out for ‘misrepresentation’ of modern-day royals) Netflix leaves the internet furious as it compares The Royals to Bridgerton.

Netflix compares The Royals with Bridgerton

On Tuesday, the streaming giant took to Instagram to share several stills from The Royals placed alongside similar scenes from Bridgerton. One image shows Ishaan riding a horse next to a shot of Jonathan Bailey doing the same. Another slide features a ballroom dance still of Ishaan and Nora, contrasted with a shot of Jonathan and Simone Ashley dancing together. A third slide shows both Ishaan and Jonathan in swimming pool scenes.

These were followed by more side-by-side comparisons, highlighting striking similarities between the two series. The caption on the post read, “⁠I am a gentle-admin. My father raised me to act with honour, but that honour is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment I spend in their presence. They are the bane of my existence. And the object of all my desires.”

However, the comparison didn’t go down well with audiences. One internet user wrote, “One is a masterpiece and the other hasn’t even started properly, but it’s too polished to be released publicly — a disgrace for the writer. It felt like Naadaniyaan 2.0, another epic flop. Nora brought her charm, but she can only do so much with a shirtless guy (which worked, but only for two seconds). Sorry, but this isn’t even close to our Bridgerton on Netflix.”

Another joked, “Kaha Raja Bhoj, aur kaha Gangu Teli.” One more commented, “How dare you compare them.” Another added, “This is embarrassing.” Responding to the comparison between Ishaan and Jonathan, one person wrote, “Jonathan is way hotter than Ishaan.” Another remarked, “Bollywood is the graveyard of copycats. Be original — not copies of originals.”

About The Royals

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, and written by Neha Veena Sharma, The Royals is a romantic comedy-drama that follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India. Their fortunes take an unexpected turn when the heir partners with a hospitality entrepreneur to convert their ancestral palace into a luxury resort. The series stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, and Sakshi Tanwar, among others.

About Bridgerton

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the American show Bridgerton has garnered massive popularity, even among Indian audiences. Set in early 19th-century England, the series follows the close-knit Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the competitive marriage market during London’s social season. The show has released three seasons so far, with a fourth already announced, sparking excitement among fans. It is available to watch on Netflix.