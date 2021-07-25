It took me over a decade to get noticed: Sparsh Shrivastava

Agra-lad Sparsh Shrivastava shot to fame with OTT series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega followed by web flick Collar Bomb. But the 23-year-old confides it took him over 10 years to eventually get noticed.

The actor, who will be shooting for the second season of his hit series, says, “I went to Mumbai as a contestant for a dance reality show Chak Dhoom Dhoom (2010), which I went on to win. Since, then I have been part of many shows, but people noticed me only in 2020 when my OTT series became a runaway hit.”

Sparsh started to learn dance when he was less than two years of age. “My father and brother stayed back in Agra, and I was in Mumbai with my mother. Then I got another dance-based show Shake It Up Mumbai. I accidentally became an actor but bit by bit started to love the art. Many think that I am a newcomer in the industry and its okay as I was learning in all these years,” says the actor.

He was also part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Fear Files and Maharaja Ranjit Singh. “I was doing good roles but was never in main lead so in 2016, I came back to Agra. A year later I went back and did a web show ‘Black Coffee’ where I experimented with adult content. I also did Prithvi Vallabh followed by Arunoday Singh-starrer series Aprahan.”

Thereafter he got selected for Jamtara. It the same period he did short film Natkhat.

Sparsh never had formal training. “I have learnt a lot from the industry, I have never done theatre, nor any acting course. I have learnt everything on the go but now I feel like joining theatre for sure,” he adds.

This month end he will be in Lucknow. “It has been two years since I visited my home town. So, I have plans to go there and meet my father, brother and other relatives.”

During the lockdown he shot for film Collar Bomb. “Pandemic has hit people hard, and I too tested positive but honestly it has been very productive for me. I was writing songs, my own content and busy training for acting. I shot this web film and did four TV commercials. There were other projects as well which are now being rescheduled. Also, for my series, I was thrilled when I got a call from Aamir (Khan) sir and for me that was bigger than any award.”