Jessie T Usher never expected A Train to get to The Boys season 5, calls his hero arc 'fulfilling' | Exclusive

The Boys season 5 has begun in a smashing fashion, quite literally. The opening two episodes, which premiered this week, show a major character dying and one almost dying as Butcher and the boys face off against Homelander and his regime. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Jessie T Usher, who plays the speedster A Train on the show, sat down with Hindustan Times, to decode his character arc and the amazing run of the show.

‘Expected A Train’s end to be sooner’

Jessie T Usher plays the speedster A Train in The Boys.

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The fifth season of The Boys is also its final. “It's bittersweet,” admits Jessie. He confesses that he never expected his character to make it this far in the show. “I expected A Train’s end to come before we even got to season five, before the heart transplant (arc) and things of that sort. So, I'm just happy to be here.”

Jessie says he feels proud of the show’s longevity and how it has sustained its quality over the years. “It's just rare that you find something like this that works for so long, so it's really difficult to say goodbye. But to reach a fifth season, knowing that we intended to have five seasons from the beginning, is such an amazing feeling and such an incredible experience for all of us. It's gonna be tough to say goodbye to that, but we will always be able to look back and be extremely proud of what we've done on this show,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Portraying A-Train’s redemption was fulfilling’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Portraying A-Train’s redemption was fulfilling’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A-Train, Jessie’s character, began as one of the bad guys, or at least an anti-hero. But by the fifth season, he is firmly on the side of the good guys, fighting Homelander, his former team captain. Talking about his character’s journey, he says, “It was A Train pretending to be super for a long time and then eventually choosing to do the superhero thing, and put other people first and actually make an attempt at saving lives and doing good.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A-Train, Jessie’s character, began as one of the bad guys, or at least an anti-hero. But by the fifth season, he is firmly on the side of the good guys, fighting Homelander, his former team captain. Talking about his character’s journey, he says, “It was A Train pretending to be super for a long time and then eventually choosing to do the superhero thing, and put other people first and actually make an attempt at saving lives and doing good.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor says he was surprised by the level of fulfilment he found in portraying that arc. “I didn't expect it to feel the way that it did in those moments, in those scenes. It was actually really nice and refreshing to have those moments, even if they were brief or small. It just felt like a long time coming. We've been wearing this mask for so long, and he's been deeply hating himself for quite a while. And now he is the person that he's been pretending to be for a long time. So it was great to see him come out of that shell and be himself. It was very fulfilling,” he explains.

About The Boys season 5

The Boys season 5 also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, and Jensen Ackles. The first two episodes of the final season premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, with weekly release after that till the finale on May 20.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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