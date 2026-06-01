June 2026 K-dramas: Choi Min Sik, So Ji Sub, Seo In Guk and Lee Jae Wook lead packed star-studded line-up

June 2026 offers a welcome breather for K-drama fans, with several ongoing hits continuing to hold down the weekly schedules. However, there are only fewer releases happening this month. The coming weeks are rolling out a tightly curated slate of fresh stories across a massive spectrum of genres featuring big names like Choi Min Sik, Seo Ji Sub, Seo In Guk and more.

1. Doctor on the Edge

Choi Min Sik, So Ji Sub, Lee Jae Wook in stills from upcoming k-dramas(ENA/Netflix/SBS)

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The story follows Do Ji Ui (Lee Jae Wook), a successful plastic surgeon whose life is disrupted when he is sent for mandatory public health service on the remote island of Pyeondong Do. Struggling with isolation and a buried trauma linked to the sea, Ji Ui finds it hard to adjust to his new environment. His perspective slowly changes after he meets Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), a compassionate nurse at the local clinic. As they handle medical emergencies in difficult conditions, he begins to open up emotionally and rethink his life choices.

The cast also includes Hyun Chi Yeon (Hong Min Gi) as a rival doctor, Uhm Jeong Seon (Lee Soo Kyung) as a traditional medicine nurse, and Yong Joo Cheon (Kim Yoon Woo) as a Korean medicine doctor.

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{{^usCountry}} Premiering on June 1, 2026, on ENA and Genie TV in Korea, Doctor on the Edge is a 12-episode medical romance based on the webtoon Endurance Doctor. Directed by Lee Myoung Woo and written by Kim Ji Soo, the series will stream internationally on Disney+, though its India release is still unconfirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Premiering on June 1, 2026, on ENA and Genie TV in Korea, Doctor on the Edge is a 12-episode medical romance based on the webtoon Endurance Doctor. Directed by Lee Myoung Woo and written by Kim Ji Soo, the series will stream internationally on Disney+, though its India release is still unconfirmed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Teach You a Lesson {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Teach You a Lesson {{/usCountry}}

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Set in a near-future South Korea where school violence has spiraled out of control, this action-thriller follows the creation of the Educational Rights Protection Agency (ERPA), a government task force designed to intervene directly in extreme cases of school violence and corruption. Based on the Naver webtoon Get Schooled by Chae Yong Taek and Han Ga Ram, and directed by Hong Jong Chan with writing by Lee Nam Kyu, the series blends intense action with social commentary.

The story centers on Na Hwa Jin (Kim Moo Yul), a ruthless ERPA field supervisor working under Choi Gang Seok (Lee Sung Min), the Minister of Education and founder of the agency. They are joined by Im Han Rim (Jin Ki Joo), a former Special Forces officer, and Bong Geun Dae (Pyo Ji Hoon), a KAIST graduate handling tech support, along with Kim Yoon Woo (Yong Joo Cheon) in a supporting role.

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The series premieres globally on Netflix on June 5, 2026.

3. See You Tomorrow At Work

Product planner Cha Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun) is in her seventh year of corporate life and has shut herself off from romance after a painful breakup, focusing entirely on work and routine. Her controlled world is disrupted when she meets Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), a distant and difficult team leader. Forced to work together, their constant friction slowly turns into an unexpected emotional connection.

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Based on McQueen Studio’s Kakao webtoon See You at Work Tomorrow!, the series blends workplace realism with humor and slow-burn romance. It premieres globally on Prime Video on June 22, 2026.

4. Agent Kim Reactivated

So Ji Sub stars as Kim Do Hyeon (So Ji Sub), a quiet bank manager and single father living an ordinary small-town life. However, he hides a dangerous past as a top covert operative known as “Code Name 66.” His life is turned upside down when his daughter is kidnapped, forcing him to return to his former identity and re-enter a violent underworld to bring her back. As he hunts down those responsible, he is pulled into a web of old enemies, buried secrets, and intense moral conflict.

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Adapted from the webtoon Manager Kim, the 10-episode thriller also stars Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Joo Sang Wook, and Son Na Eun. It airs on SBS and streams globally on Netflix from June 26 to July 25, 2026.

5. Notes from the Last Row

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The story follows Heo Mun Oh (Choi Min Sik), a disillusioned literature professor whose writing career stalled after years of frustration and failure. His routine life changes when he notices Lee Kang (Choi Hyun Wook), a quiet engineering student who always sits in the last row of his class.

Impressed by Kang’s raw writing talent, Mun Oh begins mentoring him privately, which slowly reawakens his own lost creative drive. But the relationship soon turns unsettling as Kang starts writing stories that closely mirror the private lives of people around them. As fiction and reality begin to blur, Mun Oh becomes increasingly obsessed with the student’s work, losing control of his judgment.

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The supporting cast includes Huh Joon Ho, Yunjin Kim, and Jin Kyung. Directed by Kim Gyu Tae and based on Juan Mayorga’s Spanish play El chico de la última fila, the six-episode psychological thriller premieres globally on Netflix on June 26, 2026. It also has a previous adaptation in François Ozon’s film In the House.

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