Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin’s Something In The Rain set for Indian remake, K-drama fans say 'that's big news'

An Indian remake of the popular K-drama series Something In The Rain has been announced, amid the increasing popularity of Korean drama shows in the country.

Something In The Rain premiered on the JTBC network in March 2018 and had a successful 16-episode run. The drama, which was also streamed on Netflix with subtitles, tells the story of a career-oriented woman who falls in love with her best friend's younger brother after he returns from three years of working abroad. The Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin-starrer is also known by another name, Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, where ‘noona’ is a term used to refer to a female by a male younger than her.

Pocket Aces, known for its four-season series Little Things among other works, has joined hands with JTBC Studio to produce an Indian remake of the popular show. A statement released by JTBC Studio on Monday read, “We have recently confirmed the production of an Indian remake of Something In the Rain with Pocket Aces, India’s largest digital entertainment company.”

Fans of the K-drama took to social media to express their excitement. "OMG OMG OMG," a Twitter user exclaimed, while another commented, "Woooohhhhh that's big news… I remember seeing Pretty Noona and thinking this is so similar to Indian family culture."

Netflix had previously revealed that the viewing for K-dramas on its site in India increased by more than 370 percent in 2020 over 2019. A spokesperson for the streaming giant explained, “People are inherently culturally curious, intrigued by stories from around the world. And an authentically told story will resonate with viewers around the world. The ever-growing fandom of Korean stories and characters in India is testament to that. With subtitles and dubs, the language barrier has lowered, and our members have discovered and enjoyed authentic K content."

Korean dramas have been remade in India in the past as well. The 2007 Bollywood film Awarapan, starring Shriya Saran, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana and Mrinalini Sharma, was inspired by the 2005 Korean film A Bittersweet Life.

