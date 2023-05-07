Kajol parties with The Good Wife co-star Jisshu Sengupta, poses for selfie; Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait also attend bash

The cast of the upcoming web series The Good Wife came together for a party hosted by director Suparn Verma. The guests included actors Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aamir Ali among others. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Jisshu posted a selfie with Kajol. In the photo, they held each other close and smiled for the camera. (Also Read | The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka: Kajol unveils her look as lawyer in Disney+ Hotstar's new show. Watch)

Sharing the picture, Jisshu Sengupta wrote, "The Good Team (laughing emoji) @kajol @suparnverma." For the party, Kajol wore a black and white outfit while Jisshu opted for a black shirt and pants. Re-posting it on her Instagram Stories, Kajol wrote, "So many more names come to mind....The mad team! The fun team, the backbencher team!" He posted it on his Instagram and wrote, "You bet."

Jisshu shared another picture with Kajol and Suparn. He wrote, "The Good Team (laughing emoji) @kajol @suparnverma." Kajol re-posted it on her Instagram with a zanny face emoji.

Aamir Ali also shared a picture of the cast and crew from the series on Instagram. The photo showed prominent faces from the series including Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and many others. They all smiled for the camera while giving different poses. "Yeah we coming soon. Thx for an amazing evening mr director @suparnverma", Aamir wrote in the caption. Suparn hosted a treat for the cast.

Reacting to the picture, a fan said, "Fabbbbbbbbb super excited for Kajol and the entire team." "Waiting eagerly...," read a comment. A person commented, "Wowww Wating for this. Adorable prince charming." Another fan commented, "Now I'm excited officially, all the best @aamirali."

Kajol will headline her debut series. The Good Wife is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role and began airing in 2009. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Aamir Ali was seen in series such as Black Widows and Naxalbari.

