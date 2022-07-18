Kajol recreates iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment, announces her web-series debut with Disney+ Hotstar. Watch

Actor Kajol announced her debut web series on Monday. In a short clip shared by streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, Kajol jokingly recreated a moment from her 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and announced her debut and said, “Haan haan mein he hun (Yes it is me).” Last year, in January Kajol made her OTT debut with Renuka Shahane's film Tribhanga, which was released on Netflix. Also Read: Ajay Devgn celebrates World Listening Day by trolling Kajol again with a video, fans hope he 'took permission'

Along with the caption, “Debut of a Star on #DisneyPlusHotstar,” the OTT platform shared the video on social media. In the video, Kajol is standing with her back towards the camera as someone repeatedly says ‘palat (turn)’. She then says “Haan haan mein he hun. Aur kaun hoga? Mein aa rahi hun apna show le ke Disney+ Hotstar mein (Yes it is me. Who else would it be? I am coming with my show on Disney+ Hotstar).” The scene was reminiscent of one from DDLJ where Shah Rukh Khan's character famously said the same to Kajol

One fan commented, “OMG! Kajol is coming back.” Another one requested, “Bring Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji too please.” While one said, “Very excited for Kajol,” another one said, “Whenever I see kajol I always have this wide smile on my face.”

Sharing her excitement about the upcoming web-series, Kajol has said, “Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it's a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

Kajol will also be seen in Salaam Venky. The film which is directed by Revathi was announced last year in October. It will also star Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra. Actor Aamir Khan will have a cameo in the film.

