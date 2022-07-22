Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karan Johar denies favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan: 'I was just trying to be nice'

Karan Johar has responded to accusations of being biased towards Janhvi Kapoor and sidelining Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan. However, the viewers refuse to believe him. 
Karan Johar with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee With Karan. 
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 08:28 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar has been questioned on social media for almost sidelining Sara Ali Khan and favouring Janhvi Kapoor during the second episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker was asked about the same at Liger trailer launch in Mumbai on Thursday. He denied the same and claimed that he knows them since they were about three year old. Also read: Koffee With Karan: Janhvi Kapoor reveals what happened in Goa that she ended up becoming friends with Sara Ali Khan

Karan said, “That's completely untrue. I was just feeling bad because Janhvi Kapoor lost both the rounds. She lost the rapid fire round and she lost the game round. I was perhaps just trying to be nice. In that process, I think everybody read it wrong. I love them both dearly, they are not only both wonderful artistes and girls but they are kids I have known like ever since they were possibly three year old so there is not a question of a bias, not with them, not ever.”

However, not many were convinced with Karan's explanation. As the video was shared on Reddit, a user commented on it, “It started wayyyyy before the 2 game rounds. The show started with Sara ka childhood trauma it never got better after that.” Another agreed, “You're right. He started it with how Janhvi was a princess and Sara didn't have a watchful present father.”

A Reddit user also said, “If everybody has read you wrong, you were wrong KJo.” Many on Reddit claimed he was “lying” and one even said, “I love the fact the answer was ready even before the question was finished. Wish they would put that kind of effort in making films.”

The second episode of Koffee With Karan had Sara and Janhvi talk about their friendship during the lockdown, their trip to Kedarnath together and more. Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh while Janhvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Both are actors and are slowly making their mark in Bollywood.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

karan johar sara ali khan janhvi kapoor koffee with karan
