Karan Johar finally unboxes his Koffee hamper, reveals expensive speakers, phone. Watch

Filmmaker and Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar has finally unveiled what is inside his Koffee hamper. A large box of goodies, called the Koffee hamper, is given to the celebrities, who win the rapid fire round on Karan's hit chat show. It has forever been a thing of mystery, what is actually inside the box. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan says he is proud of being 'popular among rapid-fire shows')

In a new video shared by Disney+ Hotstar, Karan Johar sat down to unpack the box and reveal each item. “We behave like Koffee With Karan hamper is the most coveted award to ever win on planet Earth. Of course, we take ourselves very seriously but we are also deluded in our believing that it does matter. But I do believe that it does to some of them who come on the couch. The fights have been real, the interactions have been amazing, and the new judge and jury have really excited and energised the rapid fire rounds," he said in the video. The filmmaker added that the box is designed by his ‘friend’ Dipti Goenka and her team.

Karan revealed each item one-by-one and showed it to the camera. There were items from his brand Tyaani Jewellery, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates’ Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, Koffee With Karan mug and more goodies that Karan refused to show to the camera. This included a mobile phone and some perfumes with a bottle of champagne.

Karan Johar has hosted seven seasons of the hit show since 2000. This year's guests included Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon and many others. An eighth season has already been greenlit at Disney+ Hotstar.

