web series

Kareena Kapoor's cooking show puts Karan Johar, Malaika Arora through the paces: 'Mujhe nahi karna yeh'

Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Pratik Gandhi and others were put through the paces in the first promo for Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming cooking show, Star vs Food. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor, in Star vs Food.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first look at her upcoming celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food. The promo features filmmaker Karan Johar, television personality Malaika Arora, and Pratik Gandhi, the breakout star of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Kareena wrote in her post, "Anyone who knows the Kapoor clan, knows how much we love to eat! I’m excited to finally be able to share a sneak peek at @discoveryplusin’s #StarVsFood. It was love at first bite for me creating the mouthwatering Pizza. Thank you Chef Sarita Pereira for your patience! You were amazing!"

The promo showed Kareena complaining about her aching hands, after she tried grating some cheese. Similarly, Karan showed apprehension about getting injured while cooking. "Mere khoobsoorat chehre par daag to na lag jaye (I hope by pretty face doesn't get blemished)," he joked. "Mujhe nahi karna yeh (I don't want to do this)," he said, holding an ice pack on his eye. Later, Malaika said, "Never, ever, ever, ever, again." Also seen are glimpses of Arjun Kapoor, and Pratik, who seemed to be struggling with an artichoke.

Previously, Kareena had shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of the show, featuring stylist Tanya Ghavri, yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani and Shibani Madhavlal Satyani. The show will premiere on Discovery+ on April 15.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor envisions Jab We Met 2 with YouTuber Kusha Kapila as Geet, wants to start a petition

It marked one of the first work assignments Kareena took on after delivering her second son in February. The actor had always said that she wanted to dive back into work as soon as she was able to. During her second pregnancy, Kareena had shot for her talk show, What Women Want, appeared in multiple commercials, and finished her portion in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

