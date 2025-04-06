Karma review: Netflix's K-drama shocks viewers, netizens call it ‘disturbing & satisfying…'

Netflix’s latest K-drama thriller, Karma, has taken the streaming world by storm with its gripping narrative, unexpected plot twists, and a chilling exploration of morality and consequence. With its nonlinear storytelling and shocking finale, Karma has become a hot topic among viewers, sparking intense discussions and reviews across social media platforms. Netflix's Karma has gained traction for its chilling exploration and netizens are abuzz with discussion about the K-drama.(@NetflixKR/X)

Netizens review Netflix K-drama Karma

Karma is the hottest topic on the internet as some netizens who have watched the show try to figure out the twisty end of the show while other review the series for others. Here is the verdict by the netizens.

A user wrote on X, “the lesson from #karma is ‘what goes around, comes around’ the plot twists were insane… had to make a graphic but WARNING! spoilers ahead!!”

A second user wrote, “KARMA was yet another crazy K-drama from Netflix. Disturbing & satisfying all at once. Stellar cast, stellar performances, brilliant twists & turns. An insane dance between consequences and actions. What goes around comes back around has never been this wild.”

A third user wrote, “Watched the whole Karma drama earlier and the plot twist is actually insane. The connection of every character is clear that you won’t get lost. They are each others Karma.” They added, “One thing I’m curious about is how many times have they cursed in this drama. Lee Kwangsoo’s character alone cursed a lot on his episode.”

Another user wrote, “This show is SO apt for #KimSooHyun. Lie as much as you want, twist the truth, deflect blame or hide as much as you want - #KARMA will rain down on you 10 fold for all the things you did that no one but Saeron saw…except those protecting you. It’s only a matter of time…”

A user wrote, “A VERY INSANE SERIES. IT FUCKED UP MY MIND IN A GOOD WAY. it’s been a while since the last time i watched a good thriller kdrama i enjoyed it so much i even forgot i started this for namgil. every second of karma kept me on the edge of my seat.”

About Netflix’s new K-drama, Karma

Karma is a thriller K-drama which is based on the Ill-fated Relationship by Choi Hee Seon and the show is directed by Lee Il-hyung. Set in the fictional town of Guhoe, the series delves into the intertwined fates of six individuals connected by a dark act from their past. It is one of the most anticipated K-Drama titles of the year, as reported by ScreenRant. The series is six episodes long.

Some faces from the cast will be familiar to the audience from other Korean series such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, It’s Okay, That’s Love, and Six Flying Dragons. The cast includes Park Have Soo, Shin Min A, Lee Lee Joon, Kim Sung Hyun, Lee Kwang Soo and Gong Seung Yeon among others.