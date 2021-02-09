IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me
Actor Keshav Sadhna (Instagram/keshavsadhna)
Actor Keshav Sadhna (Instagram/keshavsadhna)
web series

Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me

Past year, has been exceptionally tough for the entire mankind, including the entertainment industry, but on the contrary it turned out to be a dream phase for UPite Keshav Sadhna.
READ FULL STORY
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST

Past year, has been exceptionally tough for the entire mankind, including the entertainment industry, but on the contrary it turned out to be a dream phase for UPite Keshav Sadhna. “There is no doubt how difficult the year 2020 was for all but I am really thankful to the almighty that it turned out to be a great phase for me,” said the ‘College Romance’ actor.

Last year saw streaming of his digital shows including ‘Code M’, ‘It’s My Pleasure’, ‘4 Thieves’, ‘Phone-a-Friend’, ‘Reverse Livein’ and his first TV serial ‘Hero: Gayab Mode On’.

“I’m already shooting for my new OTT series in Mumbai and last month the second season of ‘College Romance’, which was my first major show, was released. It’s a very special show as we wrapped it during the pandemic phase in Faridabad,” said the actor.

Born and brought up in Ghaziabad, Keshav initially wanted to become a cricketer. Giving an insight to his journey he said, “After class tenth, somehow I got deeply inclined towards acting. I started introducing myself as actor Keshav and used to talk about going to Mumbai, sleeping on platform and making a career. Soon, I realised that I don’t know anything about acting and need to learn.”

Keshav adds, “Like most my parents, they too wanted me to study and take up a job. Eventually, my father supported me. During college, I did Barry John’s and numerous workshops. After college, I worked in bank, a real-estate company and a call centre but continued doing theatre and giving auditions. For two years I did a play titled ‘Jhumoroo’ that was appreciated by many theatre lovers.”

He reached Mumbai in 2016 but within 15 days went back. “After few months, I again made up my mind and came back. I started with TV commercials and did some YouTube shows but the show that gave me recognition was ‘College Romance’,” shared Keshav with a hope that his flourishing career stint continues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Actor Keshav Sadhna (Instagram/keshavsadhna)
Actor Keshav Sadhna (Instagram/keshavsadhna)
web series

Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Past year, has been exceptionally tough for the entire mankind, including the entertainment industry, but on the contrary it turned out to be a dream phase for UPite Keshav Sadhna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iqbal Khan starred in two web shows – BODS and Crackdown in 2020, which were received well, and was recently seen in a short, Punishment.
Iqbal Khan starred in two web shows – BODS and Crackdown in 2020, which were received well, and was recently seen in a short, Punishment.
web series

In life, my goal is not to make a lot of money or do a lot of work but be content, and have a carefree and satisfied life: Iqbal Khan

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The actor, who has been part of projects on OTT and films, says he believes that nothing is in our hands and wants to do my bit for the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Abbas Zaffar directed the multistarrer, Taandav.
Ali Abbas Zaffar directed the multistarrer, Taandav.
web series

A global audience, no box office pressure, draw directors to OTT

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:36 PM IST
A format that allows creative freedom in storytelling, popularity of shows across languages, and a wide reach make streaming platforms popular with filmmakers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier kicks off after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier kicks off after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
web series

Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer leaves fans sad with Captain America's funeral

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Marvel fans were treated to an explosive new trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shena Wagh wrapped the shooting of OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad on Sunday. (Sourced)
Actor Shena Wagh wrapped the shooting of OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad on Sunday. (Sourced)
web series

Sheha Wagh takes inspiration from

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Playing a cricket captain and star batsman in her debut OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’, actor Sneha Wagh has taken inspiration from the likes of MS Dhoni and Mithali Raj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision welcomed a very unexpected character on board on Friday.
WandaVision welcomed a very unexpected character on board on Friday.
web series

WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Fans could not believe their eyes when a very unexpected character landed in an even more unexpected manner in the fifth episode of Marvel's WandaVision, which premiered on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stills from Unpaused and Ghost Stories.
Stills from Unpaused and Ghost Stories.
web series

Ghost Stories, Unpaused, Paava Kadhaigal: Anthologies back with a bang on OTT platforms

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:22 PM IST
A blend of multiple short films, the genre is gaining steam on OTT platforms. We talk to actors and makers about this renewed interest in the format.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
web series

Maanvi Gagroo: I hope star culture does not come to OTT, as they’ll come with their own baggage

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Tripling actor Maanvi Gagroo talks about having a satisfying stint on the web platforms and also what makes her worry about its growing popularity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
web series

Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The Aarya actor will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his play Stories In A Song by performing the play live in theatre after a year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
web series

The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Directors Raj and DK have announced that the second season of The Family Man will be delayed till the summer. This comes after reports that Amazon Prime Video was considering delaying the show's release following the Tandav controversy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
web series

Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
web series

Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:46 PM IST
With shows such as Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors , Nail Polish, Illegal, Your Honour and The Verdict – State vs Nanavati doing well on the web, industry insiders talk about what makes courtroom dramas a hit with the audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
web series

Plabita Borthakur: There’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Actor Plabita Borthakur agrees that with the boom on OTT, there is no longer demarcations as such that big screen or small screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow lad and actor Arpit Singh will be soon seen in an OTT series (Sourced photo)
Lucknow lad and actor Arpit Singh will be soon seen in an OTT series (Sourced photo)
web series

Arpit Singh: You can be a producer’s son, but still you have to slog!

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Lucknow-lad Arpit Singh is taking small steps to establish himself in the world of acting. Having done theatre, ad films, a movie and now a web-series he yearns to establish himself as an actor than a hero!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
web series

Pratik Gandhi has a very Scam 1992 reaction to Budget 2021. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Pratik Gandhi, the breakout star of Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, shared a clip from the show as his reaction to the Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP