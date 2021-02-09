Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me
Past year, has been exceptionally tough for the entire mankind, including the entertainment industry, but on the contrary it turned out to be a dream phase for UPite Keshav Sadhna. “There is no doubt how difficult the year 2020 was for all but I am really thankful to the almighty that it turned out to be a great phase for me,” said the ‘College Romance’ actor.
Last year saw streaming of his digital shows including ‘Code M’, ‘It’s My Pleasure’, ‘4 Thieves’, ‘Phone-a-Friend’, ‘Reverse Livein’ and his first TV serial ‘Hero: Gayab Mode On’.
“I’m already shooting for my new OTT series in Mumbai and last month the second season of ‘College Romance’, which was my first major show, was released. It’s a very special show as we wrapped it during the pandemic phase in Faridabad,” said the actor.
Born and brought up in Ghaziabad, Keshav initially wanted to become a cricketer. Giving an insight to his journey he said, “After class tenth, somehow I got deeply inclined towards acting. I started introducing myself as actor Keshav and used to talk about going to Mumbai, sleeping on platform and making a career. Soon, I realised that I don’t know anything about acting and need to learn.”
Keshav adds, “Like most my parents, they too wanted me to study and take up a job. Eventually, my father supported me. During college, I did Barry John’s and numerous workshops. After college, I worked in bank, a real-estate company and a call centre but continued doing theatre and giving auditions. For two years I did a play titled ‘Jhumoroo’ that was appreciated by many theatre lovers.”
He reached Mumbai in 2016 but within 15 days went back. “After few months, I again made up my mind and came back. I started with TV commercials and did some YouTube shows but the show that gave me recognition was ‘College Romance’,” shared Keshav with a hope that his flourishing career stint continues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In life, my goal is not to make a lot of money or do a lot of work but be content, and have a carefree and satisfied life: Iqbal Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A global audience, no box office pressure, draw directors to OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer leaves fans sad with Captain America's funeral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheha Wagh takes inspiration from
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghost Stories, Unpaused, Paava Kadhaigal: Anthologies back with a bang on OTT platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanvi Gagroo: I hope star culture does not come to OTT, as they’ll come with their own baggage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce
- Directors Raj and DK have announced that the second season of The Family Man will be delayed till the summer. This comes after reports that Amazon Prime Video was considering delaying the show's release following the Tandav controversy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations
- Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plabita Borthakur: There’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arpit Singh: You can be a producer’s son, but still you have to slog!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi has a very Scam 1992 reaction to Budget 2021. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox