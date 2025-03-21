Kim Soo-hyun’s agency files criminal suit against Kim Sae-ron’s family over his alleged pic: A grave matter that can't…

Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has filed criminal suits against Kim Sae-ron’s family as well as Kim Sae-eui, the operator of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute. As reported by Koreaboo, the complaint was filed for posting Soo-hyun’s alleged photo, in which his pants were down at Kim Sae-ron’s house, during a live broadcast on Sae-eui's YouTube channel. Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship for sometime.

Why has the complaint been filed

The complaint was also filed against "an unidentified individual claiming to be Kim Sae-ron’s aunt, who allegedly provided the photo to Kim Sae-eui, leading him to post it".

A part of the statement read, "The charges include violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes (distribution of footage filmed using cameras, etc). The photo of actor Kim Soo-hyun posted on Garo Sero’s channel was taken during a period when Kim Soo-hyun and an adult, Kim Sae-ron, were in a relationship. The photo contains an image of Kim Soo-hyun’s body that could cause him sexual humiliation, and it is a photo that should neither be made public nor has any reason to be disclosed."

What is the photo about

"Posting such a photo on a YouTube channel is clearly a criminal act, and Garo Sero has been threatening Kim Soo-hyun by stating their intention to continue releasing similar photos. Therefore, GOLD MEDALIST is left with no choice but to take strong legal action against such behaviour. The act of distributing or publicly displaying footage of another person’s body, which may provoke sexual desire or humiliation without the subject’s consent, is a serious crime. We hope such actions will not be repeated," it also read.

It added that the false information by the Sae-ron's family continues to "spread across the internet, fueling baseless rumours". It added that it had refrained from taking legal action against her family, but "the unauthorized distribution of a photo containing the body of actor Kim Soo-hyun is a grave matter that cannot be overlooked".

About Kim Soo-hyun row

The actor is currently at the centre of controversy following allegations of a past relationship with Sae-ron when she was a minor. As per another Soompi report, he has also been accused of pressuring her to "repay a 700 million won (approximately $481,200)" penalty.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in February at her home. Her career had suffered since the drunk driving incident, and local media reported that she was in debt and working part-time jobs to pay it off. In 2024, Kim Sae-ron posted a photo of her with Kim Soo-hyun which was quickly deleted, prompting speculation that the two were a couple.