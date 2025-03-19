Kim Soo-hyun’s agency says it isn't him with Kim Sae-ron in 2017 pic: ‘The face is not even visible’
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency asked the late Kim Sae-ron's family ‘to stop the act of attributing all sorts of non-existent lies based on a single photo’.
Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST has released a lengthy statement denying the recent claims made by the late Kim Sae-ron's family and their legal representative. They, along with HoverLab, made the allegations at a press conference. Soompi shared the statement in which GOLDMEDALIST claimed that the man in the 2017 picture at Sae-ron’s apartment wasn’t actually Soo-hyun. It accused the late actors' family of spreading false information about Soo-hyun. (Also Read | Kim Sae-ron's family request apology from Kim Soo Hyun; file lawsuit on YouTuber Lee Jin Ho)
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency on the 2017 pic
Talking about the 2017 picture, GOLDMEDALIST wrote, "HoverLab once again claimed through their YouTube channel that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron during her minor years based on a photo posted on June 23, 2017, by a fan of Kim Sae-ron on social media. However, the person in the photo is not Kim Soo-hyun but someone else. HoverLab claimed that the outfit worn by the person in the photo is similar to a product that Kim Soo-hyun advertised in the past. However, the outfit in the photo is from a different brand than the one Kim Soo-hyun advertised."
Blaming her family, GOLDMEDALIST said that Soo-hyun never went to the apartment. "We believe it is unnecessary for our company to respond to baseless allegations based on a photo posted on a fan account, where the face is not even visible, that was brought to light. However, the family has made new claims that Kim Soo-hyun frequently visited the apartment where Kim Sae-ron lived with her family and secretly met when her family was not home based on this photo that does not even show a face. Kim Soo-hyun has never been to the location that HoverLab directly pointed out as 'this elevator'. It was HoverLab that went there, not Kim Soo-hyun," it also said.
Soo-hyun's agency's message for her family
The agency asked her family "to stop the act of attributing all sorts of non-existent lies based on a single photo unrelated to the essence of the incident or a post found online". It also added that it didn't "pressure Kim Sae-ron regarding compensation for damages". It also questioned about who actually is Sae-ron's aunt.
About Kim Soo-hyun row
The actor is currently at the centre of controversy following allegations of a past relationship with Sae-Ron when she was a minor. As per another Soompi report, he has also been accused of pressuring her to "repay a 700 million won (approximately $481,200)" penalty.
Kim Sae-ron was found dead in February at her home. Her career had suffered since the drunk driving incident, and local media reported that she was in debt and working part-time jobs to pay it off. In 2024, Kim Sae-ron posted a photo of her with Kim Soo-hyun which was quickly deleted, prompting speculation that the two were a couple.
