Koffee With Karan: Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more celebs who regretted what they said on show, apologised later

For many celebrities, appearing on Koffee With Karan was not everything they thought it would be. The scrutiny and hateful comments they faced for their remarks on the Karan Johar chat show made celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tusshar Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Emraan Hashmi later regret what they said on the show. Cricketer Hardik Pandya too had to pay a price in exchange for his ‘sexist’ remarks on Koffee With Karan. Episode one of Koffee With Karan season 7 will stream from July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more: Kangana Ranaut recalls her Koffee With Karan episode ahead of season 7

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam Kapoor said she had regrets about the remarks she made about actor Ranbir Kapoor in Koffee With Karan season 3. When Karan asked Sonam about her opinion of Ranbir, she said he was a great friend, but could not say that he was a great boyfriend. In the same episode from 2010, Deepika Padukone also said that she would like to gift Ranbir a ‘pack of condoms’. Sonam had said, “Ranbir is a great friend. He’s a really nice guy and has got great family values, but as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika and Ranbir had ended their relationship around that time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a 2011 interview, Sonam had said that her statements on the show affected her friendship with Ranbir Kapoor. Sonam told Filmfare, "Honestly, I’m so fed up with this whole Koffee With Karan thing now that I don’t want to discuss it. Yes, it has affected my relationship (with Ranbir). Some people get away with saying something. Unfortunately, I didn’t and I have to bear the brunt of it."

Tusshar Kapoor once took Preity Zinta's name, when he was asked who comes to mind when he hears the name 'botox'. He made the remark during the Rapid Fire round on a Koffee With Karan episode in 2011. While the actor said he took her name for fun, it did not go down well with Preity. It was also reported that Preity had called Tusshar and demanded an apology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tusshar clarified in 2011 interview with Times of India why he made the comment, “Preity called me. She was upset and I cleared my stand. Everyone knows that Karan’s rapid fire round is just for laughs. You don’t even have the time to think when Karan puts you in the dock. Recently, I saw Preity’s picture in a magazine and she was looking stunning having lost a lot of weight. So, when Karan asked, Preity’s name just came out at the spur of the moment. There’s nothing more to it. I’ve loved Preity since Soldier. I didn’t mean to hurt her and I’m feeling bad that my comment turned into such an ugly controversy. I’m glad that we spoke and sorted it out rather than letting it snowball into something worse. I don’t even know what botox actually is, and why will I say something like this about someone who I truly respect.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if the said question had been deleted, Tusshar had said, “I don’t know. Maybe some of what I said might have been edited out.”

Emraan Hashmi and his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, made an appearance together in Koffee With Karan season 4 in 2014. Known for speaking their mind, both Emraan and Mahesh gave answers that were full of fire in Karan’s Rapid Fire round. When Karen asked Emraan to name ‘an actor/actress that comes to mind when I say plastic', the actor was quick to reply ‘Aishwarya Rai’. According to reports, Aishwarya is still miffed with him for his remark.

Emraan spoke about his comment on Aishwarya in an interview with Firstpost in 2016. “The statement was made in jest and it’s all for the hamper. I am a big fan of Aishwarya and if I meet her I will definitely apologise because there was nothing personal. Karan just nudges you and makes you say these things. I haven’t had the chance to meet her. She would have forgotten this incident but obviously she was reminded of it because of articles in newspapers,” the actor said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Ranveer Singh, too, regretted commenting on Kareena Kapoor during his Koffee with Karan debut in 2011. He was joined by actor Anushka Sharma in the episode. Ranveer described how he was bowled over by Kareena's beauty, when she would come to a club in Mumbai for swimming, saying he went ‘from child to a boy’ because of her. Ranveer had also said that he could have done a better job in Kaminey than Shahid Kapoor. In 2019, fans shared old videos wherein the actor was seen regretting certain statements he made on Koffee With Karan in the past. He called himself ‘arrogant’ in the video.

Following one of the most talked-about episodes of Koffee With Karan in 2013, Alia Bhatt was scrutinised and became the butt of jokes after she said that the President of India was Prithviraj Chauhan. Soon enough, memes about her took over social media, starting a chain of events, which has snowballed over time. In 2014, Alia addressed her Koffee Quiz fiasco and joined former comedy group AIB for a 10-minute parody video. In the spoof video, titled Genius of the Year, Alia took a potshot at herself as she expressed regret over her Koffee With Karan debut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2019, cricketer Hardik Pandya apologised for making misogynistic remarks on Koffee With Karan. In his Instagram post he wrote, “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

Hardik had appeared on the talk show with cricketer KL Rahul and had narrated an incident, where he was out partying with his parents. He revealed that he had told them about the women he had a ‘scene’ with. He further spoke about how he bragged to them about losing his virginity. "Aaj mai kar ke aaya (today I did it),” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON