Koffee With Karan 8 has new set, Reddit wants to know if Gauri Khan designed it: ‘That couch with graffiti is hideous’

Koffee With Karan (KWK) has been renewed for a new season, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this month. The streaming platform as well as the show's host Karan Johar shared a promo video on Wednesday, which gave a glimpse at the Koffee With Karan 8 set ‘for the first time’, complete with a peek at the coveted Koffee hamper. Reacting to the video shared on Reddit, many could not get over the bold and attention-grabbing aesthetic of the new Koffee With Karan set. Also read: Karan Johar finds hate for Koffee With Karan ‘entertaining’

Art and graffiti takes over Koffee With Karan 8 set

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar's chat show is back with another season.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Brewing conversations, one sip at a time: A sneak peek behind the Koffee With Karan season 8 set... Streams from 26th October..." Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “For the first time ever, get a glimpse of the world of Koffee With Karan before we start brewing!”

The video opened with the iconic Koffee With Karan welcome sign. Next, a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with the moodboard for the decor of the new KWK set can be seen as well as all the electrical and construction work that went into making the designs come to life.

A glimpse of the Koffee wall is followed by a clip of the Koffee hamper with its neatly-packed green and black gift boxes. Then comes the most vibrant change in the set of upcoming KWK season – a white and black graffiti Koffee couch with words and phrases such as GOAT (greatest of all time), wreck, spill the beans and blah.

Reactions to new Koffee With Karan set

While some praised KWK makers for turning the heat on by giving importance to the ambience of the chat show's set, a few wondered if the ‘tacky’ Koffee couch looked out of place in an otherwise sophisticated KWK set.

During an episode on the last season of KWK, interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan had praised the show's set and Karan had told her she was too busy to design it. Referencing it, a person wrote on Reddit, "I wonder if Gauri Khan designed the set this time."

The new Koffee couch grabbed most attention. Commenting on it, a person wrote, 'Idk (I don't know) why but I'm kind of excited for this season. PS - That couch with graffiti is hideous." Another wrote, "That tacky sofa is to go with The Archies/ gen Z theme." One commented, "That’s one ugly a** couch." Another also wrote, "What is that chair even? Don't get me started on the couch. Ughs." A person also said, “All the fashion is going to clash with that ugly couch.”

Earlier this month, Karan Johar had announced he was coming back with another season of KWK. Last year, Koffee With Karan season 7 had witnessed some of the biggest stars on the couch – from Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, among others. The final episode of the show ended with the Koffee Awards, where, comedian Tanmay Bhat, actor Kusha Kapila, social media personality Niharika NM and actor-comedian Danish Sait were on the jury.

