Koffee With Karan: Top 5 biggest burns of the series so far, delivered by Deepika Padukone, Emraan Hashmi and more

Karan Johar will soon be back with the seventh season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The Koffee With Karan couch has been the birthplace of many big Bollywood controversies, with celebrities sometimes making the snarkiest comments about their contemporaries. The controversies have been of such scale that in a promo for the new season, the filmmaker was begging his industry friends to appear on his show who seemed reluctant to avoid any mess. Also Read| Koffee With Karan is back: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore Karan Johar's 'cult show'

We have compiled five such burns that were delivered on the Koffee couch and soon became the talk of the town. Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut among others, have been the celebrities that made the controversial comments.

Kangana Ranaut

The actor tops the list as she delivered the biggest burn on the host Karan when she appeared on the show's fifth season with her Rangoon co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in February 2017. Her comments also sparked a debate on nepotism in Bollywood which remains a topic of discussion even today.

When asked who has given her 'most unnecessary attitude' in the industry, Kangana looked at Karan point blank and said, "I think you Karan." She also said, “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

Deepika Padukone

The actor, known for being calm and composed in her interviews, held nothing back when she was asked a question about her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. She appeared with Sonam Kapoor on the third season of the show in 2010, and they were asked to name one product they feel Ranbir should endorse.

Deepika was quick to respond that Ranbir should endorse a 'condom brand.' She clarified that it was a joke, but also said that Ranbir should work on his boyfriend skills.

Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and Sonam Kapoor delivered major burns on Koffee With Karan.

Emraan Hashmi

The actor left everyone gasping when he made a snarky comment about Aishwarya Rai in the popular rapid-fire round of the show. Emraan appeared alongside Mahesh Bhatt in the fourth season of the show in 2014, and was asked to name the actor/actress that comes to his mind when he hears some particular words. As Karan said 'plastic,' Emraan replied, 'Aishwarya' (Rai).

In another part of the game, Emraan was asked to name one piece of advice he would give to Shraddha Kapoor, and the actor replied, 'eat.' He also advised Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to 'loosen up.'

Sonam Kapoor

From sharing her views about actresses and their surgeries to saying that actors who aren't 'good-looking' are considered a 'good actor,' Sonam had her fair share of controversies on Koffee With Karan. The actor came completely reserved when she appeared on the show's fifth season with Kareena Kapoor. However, she did say something about Deepika Padukone, who is also married to Sonam's cousin Ranveer Singh.

Sonam said, “I don't know her at all. The last interaction I had with her was on your couch. Let's say if someone asks me who is the better actress between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, I would say Priyanka. But that is my opinion and that does not mean I don't like Deepika.” In another appearance on the show, Sonam was asked to name one thing that Deepika has but she doesn't, and she replied, "An overenthusiastic PR team."

Kareena Kapoor

The actor has never been someone who minces her words on the Koffee couch. She took an infamous dig at John Abraham as she said he is 'expressionless.' Bipasha Basu, who was dating John at the time, took revenge by saying Kareena has 'too many expressions' when she later appeared on the show.

On another occasion, Kareena was asked what she would like to ask Priyanka Chopra if she interviews her, and the actor replied, “Where did PC get that accent from?” Priyanka hit back at Kareena during her appearance on the show later that season, saying, “I get my accent from the same place her boyfriend (Saif Ali Khan) does.”

Koffee With Karan's latest season will premiere on July 7 with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests on the first episode. The chat show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for the first time.

