Liked Andhera on Prime Video? Catch more spooky horror thriller shows that will unlock new fears

Can't get over the creepy, unsettling chills after watching Prime Video’s Andhera recently? Well, you are not alone. With its spine-chilling scenes and the stellar performances from the actors like Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, the series turned into the talk of the town right now. So, let's catch some more spooky horror thriller shows on OTTplay Premium that promise a good scare and are likely to unlock new fears. Andhera

5 horror thriller shows you must not pass

Dahan – Raakan Ka Rahasya

Also known as Bhay, Tisca Chopra's series explores the conflict between superstition and science in a fictional village Silaspura. The story follows IAS officer Avani Raut arriving at the village to oversee a mining project, unaware of the fact that the village people believe the site is cursed. As the mining operation begins, strange and creepy things unfold. Dahan stands out for its amazing blend of horror, thriller and mystery with a touch of fantasy.

Daayan

Tina Datta’s series is notable for its impressive blend of horror with romance and mystery. Daayan offers a suspenseful narrative that explores themes of black magic, family secrets, and fight against evil forces. The story focuses on a young woman’s determined quest to uncover the identity of a daayan (witch) who has threatened her and her husband's lives, making it hard to have a normal life.

Aahat

This anthology drama was one of the most cherished horror shows back in the early 2000s. Aahat’s each episode features a different and unexpected story that often revolves around vengeful ghosts, evil spirits, and other paranormal activities. The show is recognised for its spooky atmosphere, suspenseful storytelling, and use of special effects to create a chilling experience.

Kaun Hai?

This is an anthology show that explores various stories of supernatural and paranormal occurrences based on real fearful incidents that happened in haunted places. Each episode presents a unique story, often involving vengeful ghosts, mysterious disappearances, or other unexplained events. The show recreates the tension of real-life haunted experiences for the viewers who love the amazing blend of suspense and thrills.

Fear Files

Another anthology show that aired on ZeeTV channel from 2012 to 2019. Fear Files presents dramatised stories based on real-life paranormal incidents that were reported from across the nation, exploring themes of reincarnation, black magic, and other supernatural phenomena. Each episode features a different story, often involving investigations and sometimes exorcisms which aim to dispel deep rooted myths and fear.