Lock Upp 2 brings in Shilpa Shinde as first wildcard entry after her fake sexual harassment confession

Lock Upp 2 is set to get even more dramatic with its first wildcard entry. The makers have confirmed Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Shilpa Shinde will enter the new season of the reality show on Netflix. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the reality show has already been keeping viewers hooked with its twists and confrontations, and Shilpa's entry is expected to add a fresh dynamic inside the house.

Shilpa Shinde enters Lock Upp 2 as first wildcard

Shilpa Shinde enters Lock Upp 2 as first wildcard.

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The makers announced on July 5 on social media that Shilpa Shinde will be joining Lock Upp 2 as the season's first wildcard contestant. From the promotional video shared on social media, she says, “Suna hai sab log andar apni-apni gaddi jamae baithe hain. Lekin unhein keh do jab tak koi bahar ka andar kadam nahi rakhta, tab tak hi unka raaj chalta rahega (I have heard that everyone is sitting inside, established on their respective thrones. But tell them, their rule will only continue until someone from the outside sets foot inside).”

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Her podcast confession reignited old controversy

{{^usCountry}} During an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shilpa Shinde revisited the controversy surrounding her exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Looking back at the legal dispute with the show's producers in 2016, the actor admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed at the time was not true. Speaking about what led her to take that step, Shilpa said, "At that time, I filed the complaint because I felt I had no other option left. All doors were closed on me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shilpa Shinde revisited the controversy surrounding her exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Looking back at the legal dispute with the show's producers in 2016, the actor admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed at the time was not true. Speaking about what led her to take that step, Shilpa said, "At that time, I filed the complaint because I felt I had no other option left. All doors were closed on me." {{/usCountry}}

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She explained that she was fully aware of the seriousness of making such allegations because of her legal background. The dispute was later resolved through an out-of-court settlement, following which she received her pending dues. As part of the agreement, neither side was allowed to speak publicly about the case.

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Years later, Shilpa chose to break her silence. Holding back tears during the conversation, she confessed, “I am admitting this for the first time. The allegations I made were not true.” She also shared that time had changed her relationship with the producers. Despite their bitter fallout, she ended up working with them again after 11 years and said they now share a cordial equation.

How industry reacted to Shilpa's statement

Shilpa's confession sparked a heated conversation across the industry. Several celebrities, including Hina Khan and Pooja Bedi, criticised her remarks, arguing that statements like these could make it harder for genuine survivors to be believed. Her comments have also reopened conversations about workplace disputes, the choices people make under pressure, and the lasting impact such cases can have on everyone involved. Many have urged the arrest of the actor for making false allegation against the producer and ruining his life.

About Lock Upp 2

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Lock Upp 2 has quickly picked up momentum in its second week, with the show seeing a strong response from viewers. Instead of airing only on select days, the reality show will now stream from Saturday to Thursday, taking just one day off each week. Announcing the change, Netflix India tweeted, "WE HEARD YOU, INDIA! Aapki demand par, ab Lock Upp hoga Saturday se Thursday! Watch Lock Upp, Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix."

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Meanwhile, the competition has already claimed its first contestant. Cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, became the first inmate to be eliminated from Lock Upp 2.