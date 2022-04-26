Lock Upp day 57 written updates: Munawar Faruqui says Payal Rohatgi called Saisha Shinde a man

On Monday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui claimed that Payal Rohatgi had called Saisha Shinde a man. Payal said that she did not remember her exact words, but only meant to say that Saisha is a physically strong person. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui breaks down on Lock Upp, recalls traumatic childhood incident)

After the task for the day was over, Prince Narula asked Payal, "Maine to suna nahi Munawar ne suna hai. Kya apne ye kaha meri team me do ladke the? Saisha aur main? (I did not hear this but Munawar did. Did you say that my team had two men, Saisha and me)?"

Payal told him, "Maine us hisab se nahi bola tha, mudda mat banaiye is baat ko. Apne bola is team me do ladke hain to maine bola ki Prince bhi strong hai aur Saisha bhi ladke jaisi strong hai. Bahut cheap mudda hai ye, besharmi ki hadd hai (That is not how I meant it, do not create an issue out of this. When you said my team had two men -Shivam Sharma and Munawar, that is when I said your team had a strong person in you and Saisha is also strong like a man. This is a cheap and shameless issue). No Saisha, I did not say it like this."

Munawar then claimed that Payal called Saisha a man and even gestured laughing at her. "Prince said we won because we had two men in the team and Payal then said 'you also had two men, Prince and Saisha'. When I told Payal 'don't do it', she smiled and did this (gestured mocking laughter) before she said, 'I meant you had two strong people Saisha and Prince.' If I am not saying the exact words that Payal used, I will walk out of the show."

Payal yelled that she did not abuse anybody. "I did not abuse anyone, They were talking about the strength of a man. That is how I meant it." Saisha, who was working in the kitchen with Payal at the time, asked if she actually said the team had two men. Payal said that she did not mean it as such.

Payal added, "I will still say this, I consider you have the strength of a man. All I meant was she is as strong as a man."

Later, while talking to Azma Fallah and Shivam, Payal looked at the camera and said, "If I have said that, I apologise to Saisha, her family and friends and transgender community. But that was not my intention at all. All I meant was that she has the physical strength of a man." Azma reminded her that it was a sexist statement.

