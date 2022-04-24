Lock Upp's Munawar Faruqui breaks down, recalls traumatic childhood incident: 'I've never told this to anyone'

Lock Upp contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui broke down after revealing a secret from his past on the reality show. In a new video shared by ALT Balaji on Instagram, show host Kangana Ranaut said, "All of the unsafe prisoners will get a chance today to make themselves safe in Lock Upp." (Also Read | Lock Upp day 55 written update: Kangana Ranaut apologises to Azma Fallah, says Munawar Faruqui has 'raja beta syndrome')

Kangana then asked four contestants--Munawar, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora and Azma Falla to go to Benaqab Zone. Each of them was shown words on a screen and asked by Kangana Ranaut later to press the buzzer. Kangana said that Munawar will reveal his secret.

Munawar hinted at a traumatic incident from his childhood. "Maine yeh cheeze kabhi kisise share nahi kari kyuki (I've never shared it with anyone because) I have to face them. I was a 6-year-old.. yeh aesa tha ki (it was such that)..bohut close family hoti hai aur kabhi kabhi (there's close family and sometimes)..." Saisha was seen crying while Prince Narula held his head. Kangana was also seen getting upset.

"Mujhe us waqt nahi samajh aata tha aur 4-5 saal tak woh continuously chalta raha...chauthe saal woh cheeze ek baar bohut extreme hogai (I didn't understand then and it continued for four-five years. It turned extreme in the fourth year)." He was seen crying. Contestants including Saisha and Prince Narula hugged him. All the contestants were seen teary-eyed.

This is not the first time Munawar has spoken about his past. Recently, he had said on the show that his mother died by suicide. He had said, “It was the January of 2007 when my grandmom woke me up around 7 am, saying something had happened to my mother and she was in the hospital. My mom was screaming when I saw her in the hospital as she was being brought out of the emergency ward. She had her hand on her stomach and I held her hands. After she was shifted to the civil hospital, my grandmom took me aside and told me that my mother drank acid."

He had added, "I still remember it was a Friday afternoon. There was a moment when the doctors asked me to leave her hand and when they forced me to, I realised my mom had died. I still cannot let that go."

Munawar had also spoken about facing financial struggles. "My mom made chaklis etc to run our household but things were very different with my father and grandmom. My mom did not get respect in that house. My entire family blamed her for my sister's marriage. My mom had a debt of ₹3,500."

Munawar is one of the contestants in the show that has Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Ali Mercchant, Shivam Sharma among others. While Kangana is the host, Karan Kundrra is the jailor of the show.

