Lock Upp day 61 written update: Shivam Sharma calls Payal Rohatgi 'ehsan faramosh' after she gets angry with him

Friends Shivam Sharma and Payal Rohatgi had an ugly fight on Friday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. Payal claimed that he intentionally played the game against her while he tried to explain that he was helping her. (Also read: Lock Upp day 60: Payal tells Saisha ‘you came back making calls to Kangana’)

When Karan Kundrra conducted the arena task for the contestants on Friday's episode, it was time for Prince Narula and Payal to fight it out to save themselves from chargesheet. Prince chose Anjali Arora to play the game on his behalf while Payal chose to play herself. Both were given the option to send someone else on their behalf and Payal even contemplated sending Shivam instead of herself, but decided against it later.

After Payal completed her task, Shivam was given the responsibility to disrupt Anjali's game. Shivam did his best in playing his part but Munawar Faruqui suggested that he was deliberately playing in a manner that may eventually harm Payal's chances. Munawar said it all as a joke but Payal took it seriously when Karan also repeated the joke after announcing that Payal lost the task and is now locked in for chargesheet.

As soon as the contestants reached the jail, Payal questioned Shivam's intentions during the game and he got angry. She said, "Why would the jailor say such things? You could have played better, you could have ensured Anjali lost the game." Shivam also got angry and told her, "Koi fayda hi nahi, khelna hai nahi tha tere liye. Ehsan faramosh (It was of no use. I should not have played for you, you ungrateful person)."

Payal was further infuriated and yelled that he must not use such big words for her but Shivam used it repeatedly. She called him a “piece of sh**” while he called her “liquid of my diarrhoea" during the fight.

As Payal lost yet another chance, Prince Narula is the third finalist on the show.

