Lock Upp day 60 written updates: Payal Rohatgi tells Saisha Shinde 'you returned as you made 10 calls to Kangana Ranaut'

Saisha Shinde was sent to the chargesheet on Thursday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. The episode also saw Saisha getting into an ugly fight with Payal Rohatgi and later, she was hurt because Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey did not want to save her from the chargesheet. (Also read: Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde plants a kiss on Munawar Faruqui's cheek. Watch)

During the bomb squad task, Payal called Saisha a confused personality and said she did not deserve to be a finalist because her feelings for Munawar changed when her friend Chirag entered the show recently. Saisha was infuriated to hear this and they started fighting.

During the fight, Payal told Saisha, "Wapas aa gai Kangana ko dus call karke (Came back after making 10 calls to Kangana)." Saisha then yelled and told Prince Narula, who was also standing nearby, "Look at her, this is how she plays. Last time, she said it was Ekta Kapoor. Now she says I made 10 calls to Kangana Ranaut for my re-entry on the show.

Saisha was kicked out of the race to save herself from chargesheet because Anjali and Munawar did not support her. Saisha told them that she will be a good sport and take it in the right spirit. "But I am human, and I have the right to be hurt. I am hurt that none of you thought I deserve to be in the finale. I won't react or anything but it is good to know where we are. Fair game, thanks," she said.

Earlier on the show, the contestants were shown the news of Elon Musk buying Twitter as News Flash for the day. While Prince, Munawar and Shivam discussed how someone could buy entire Twitter in cash, Payal was happy to see the news.

She declared that Twitter will now be a free space and people will be able to express their views. She added, "My Twitter account may be restored now. I would love to share my views on Twitter now that Elon Musk owns it." Azma Fallah then suggested that Payal must DM Elon as soon as she is out of the show and Payal said, "Yes you are right. That is what I'l do. I will DM him and ask him to restore my Twitter account."

On Thursday's episode, Shivam Sharma was seen getting upset with Payal during a fight that he had with Anjali Arora. Payal said she was hurt because he did not support her during a task.

