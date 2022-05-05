Lock Upp day 66 written update: Azma Fallah tells Payal Rohatgi 'mental hospital se chhut ke aai hai'

During Wednesday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Azma Fallah and Payal Rohatgi got into a fight. Lock Upp streams on Alt Baljaji and MX Player and Kangana Ranaut is the show host while Karan Kundrra appears on the show as the jailor. (Also read: Lock Upp: ‘Warden’ Tejasswi Prakash to join ‘jailer’ Karan Kundrra on the show)

On the occasion of Eid, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal came on Lock Upp and brought gifts for the contestants. He also asked the contestants to name someone who deserves to be in the finale and one person who deserves to be out of the game at this stage.

Payal said Prince Narula may win the next ticket to finale, but she would want Azma to win. Later, Prince confronted her and asked, "When we had a discussion, you said you do not see her as deserving enough. Why did you change you mind in the task?" Payal said she did not want to say any such thing to Azma's face.

Prince continued to ask why she ditched her friend, making her angry. "What are you doing? What do you want? Why don't you call her and we discuss this in front of her if this is what you want?" Payal and Prince then called Azma and he said that Payal had earlier told him that she does not want Azma in the finale.

Azma also got angry and wondered if Payal was merely acting when she came up to her and asked for their friendship to be revived. Payal first tried to explain to Azma that they are friends, but when Azma continued to be angry, Payal said, "Yes, it is true, I do not want a wild card contestant in the finale. What I share with you is different but I do not want a wild card as a finalist."

An angry Azma said, "Mental hospital se chhut ke aai hai (She just came out of the mental hospital)." Payal yelled that Azma was getting personal but no one supported her. Instead, Munawar Faruqui taunted her for ditching friends, while questioning his intentions for his friends. Payal told him that she had apologised to her friend, but he said that the damage was already done.

